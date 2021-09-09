Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Argan, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AGX   US04010E1091

ARGAN, INC.

(AGX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ARGAN : DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE By webadmin News

09/09/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
ARGAN, INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE

September 9, 2021 - ROCKVILLE, MD - The Board of Directors of Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Rainer Bosselmann

David Watson

301.315.0027

301.315.0027

Disclaimer

Argan Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 549 M - -
Net income 2022 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ARGAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Argan, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,95 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer H. Bosselmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Hibbert Watson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William F. Leimkuhler Independent Director
Champ Mitchell Independent Director
James W. Quinn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGAN, INC.10.02%772
VINCI12.91%62 250
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.65%33 953
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.67%31 705
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED23.72%22 362
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.99%21 965