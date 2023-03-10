Advanced search
    AGX   US04010E1091

ARGAN, INC.

(AGX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
41.91 USD   +1.33%
Argan : Common Stock, $0.15 Par Value AGX New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 7, 2023

ARGAN, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-31756

13-1947195

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

One Church Street, Suite 201, Rockville, MD

20850

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (301) 315-0027

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Title of Each Class:

Trading Symbol(s):

Name of Each Exchange on
Which Registered:

Common Stock, $0.15 Par Value

AGX

New York Stock Exchange

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 7, 2023, Argan, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company had been a victim of a complex criminal phishing scheme which resulted in fraudulently-induced outbound wire transfers on March 6, 2023 and March 7, 2023 to a third-party account. The Company self-discovered this fraudulent activity and promptly contacted the remitting bank, receiving bank, dispute resolution experts, and federal and local law enforcement authorities who continue to pursue recovery of the transferred funds.

To date, the Company has not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and currently does not believe the incident resulted in any unauthorized access to other data maintained by the Company. As a result of this event, and if no further recoveries of transferred funds occur, the Company expects to record a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.0 million for the unrecovered fraudulent wire transfers in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, of which up to $0.2 million, net of the applicable deductible, may be recovered through an insurance claim. The Company continues to evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls related to these transactions. It has already implemented certain redundant controls, and may implement others in the future, related to outgoing electronic transfers of cash. Additionally, the Company is in the process of retaining specialized legal counsel and a cybersecurity services firm to assist in an independent forensic investigation of this incident. The Company does not expect this matter to have a material impact on its business or its ability to service its customers.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate.

Our forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. They are subject to change based upon various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ARGAN, INC.

Date: March 10, 2023

By:

/s/ Richard H. Deily

Richard H. Deily

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Argan Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 21:47:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
