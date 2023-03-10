Argan : Common Stock, $0.15 Par Value AGX New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 7, 2023, Argan, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company had been a victim of a complex criminal phishing scheme which resulted in fraudulently-induced outbound wire transfers on March 6, 2023 and March 7, 2023 to a third-party account. The Company self-discovered this fraudulent activity and promptly contacted the remitting bank, receiving bank, dispute resolution experts, and federal and local law enforcement authorities who continue to pursue recovery of the transferred funds.

To date, the Company has not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and currently does not believe the incident resulted in any unauthorized access to other data maintained by the Company. As a result of this event, and if no further recoveries of transferred funds occur, the Company expects to record a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.0 million for the unrecovered fraudulent wire transfers in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, of which up to $0.2 million, net of the applicable deductible, may be recovered through an insurance claim. The Company continues to evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls related to these transactions. It has already implemented certain redundant controls, and may implement others in the future, related to outgoing electronic transfers of cash. Additionally, the Company is in the process of retaining specialized legal counsel and a cybersecurity services firm to assist in an independent forensic investigation of this incident. The Company does not expect this matter to have a material impact on its business or its ability to service its customers.

