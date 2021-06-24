Log in
    AGX   US04010E1091

ARGAN, INC.

(AGX)
  Report
Argan, Inc. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

06/24/2021
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 571 M - -
Net income 2022 37,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 737 M 737 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 95,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,73 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer H. Bosselmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Hibbert Watson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William F. Leimkuhler Independent Director
Champ Mitchell Independent Director
James W. Quinn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGAN, INC.5.03%737
VINCI14.00%63 408
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.82%28 032
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 863
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 712