Argenica Therapeutics Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Dianne Angus as Non- Executive Chair, effective 1 December 2023. Ms. Angus brings extensive executive managerial and company director experience in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, agritech and healthcare industries. She has long been involved in path to market asset development and commercialisation in these industries, notably including the clinical validation of drug therapeutics to create asset valuation uplift.

Ms. Angus has held Director roles in a number of ASX and NASDAQ-listed companies and as is currently a Non-Executive of Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Cyclopharm and Imagion Biosystems, she is also a council member of Deakin University. Additionally, Ms. Angus holds a Master of Biotechnology, Bachelor of Science (Hons), and a Graduate Diploma of Intellectual Property (IP) Law. She is a registered patent attorney and a member of Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Effective 1 December 2023, current Chair Mr. Geoff Pocock will step down from this role and continue as a Non-Executive Director. Following the appointment of Ms. Angus, the Argenica Board will have an independent Non-Executive Chair and a majority of independent Non- Executive Directors in line with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles & Recommendations.