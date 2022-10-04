Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argentex Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFX   GB00BJLPH056

ARGENTEX GROUP PLC

(AGFX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:37 2022-10-04 am EDT
102.81 GBX   -0.67%
06:05aSterling rises for sixth straight session after Kwarteng's tax U-turn
RE
10/03Sterling Could Face Renewed Weakness After UK Policy U-Turn
DJ
10/03Berenberg Cuts 2023 UK GDP Forecast to 1.5% Contraction
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sterling rises for sixth straight session after Kwarteng's tax U-turn

10/04/2022 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors welcomed the British government's U-turn on some tax cuts and the U.S. dollar slipped.

Sterling was last up 0.1% to $1.1331, after touching a session high of $1.1428. The euro was up 0.28% against the pound at 87.03 pence.

Sterling dropped to a record low of $1.0327 on Sep. 26 after new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled plans to slash taxes, particularly for the rich, and ramp up borrowing.

But markets' dire reaction and a likely revolt by his own lawmakers forced Kwarteng into a U-turn on Monday. He dropped plans to get rid of the 45% top rate of income tax, one day into the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference.

The pound had already rebounded from its record low after the Bank of England (BoE) intervened in the bond market last week following a dramatic plunge in long-dated gilts. It has now regained all the ground it lost in the wake of Kwarteng's so-called mini budget.

"Sterling is beginning to find a secure footing after a week of volatility provoked by the policy announcements made by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng," Harry Adams, chief executive officer at Argentex Group, said.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.18% to 111.35 following a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

U.S. yields, which move inversely to prices, fell after survey data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in September. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury was down around 7 basis points on Tuesday to 3.585%, after rising above 4% last week. The Bank of England's intervention last week also pulled global bond yields lower.

"The pullback for U.S. yields and (the) U.S. dollar appears to reflect in part that market participants have become more comfortable that the Fed is moving closer to the end of their rate-hike cycle," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note.

Adams said he expected the Conservative Party conference to drive further volatility in the pound.

"We anticipate sterling to remain highly responsive to the notion of any further changes in government policy," he said. "There is no realistic scenario whereby sterling enjoys a straightforward recovery."

The pound has fallen more than 16% this year as the dollar has surged on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, and as doubts have mounted about the UK's economy and policies.

The dollar index has risen more than 18%, with higher interest rates making U.S. assets look more attractive.

Yields on the benchmark UK 10-year government bond fell more than 10 basis points to 3.829% as investors continued to digest Kwarteng's U-turn and the BoE's bond purchases.

Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds ($2.84 billion) of a 40-year benchmark gilt maturing in 2061 at an average yield of 3.371% on Tuesday, the highest yield for any gilt sold at auction since 2014, suggesting investors have demanded steep discounts to buy long-dated UK debt.

($1 = 0.8773 pounds)

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGENTEX GROUP PLC -0.67% 102.811 Delayed Quote.11.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.47% 0.57053 Delayed Quote.7.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.68% 0.65639 Delayed Quote.2.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.64876 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.50% 1.75217 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.26% 1.54889 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.15024 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.42% 164.523 Delayed Quote.3.53%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.32% 1.98863 Delayed Quote.0.15%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.23% 1.12325 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.13681 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.27% 0.645624 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.46% 0.742716 Delayed Quote.6.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.73394 Delayed Quote.-8.29%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 13340.4 Real-time Quote.10.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.86923 Delayed Quote.4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.51% 0.98816 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.58% 0.010776 Delayed Quote.10.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.54% 0.012416 Delayed Quote.6.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012261 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.57158 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.33% 0.879585 Delayed Quote.21.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.50% 1.01189 Delayed Quote.16.09%
All news about ARGENTEX GROUP PLC
06:05aSterling rises for sixth straight session after Kwarteng's tax U-turn
RE
10/03Sterling Could Face Renewed Weakness After UK Policy U-Turn
DJ
10/03Berenberg Cuts 2023 UK GDP Forecast to 1.5% Contraction
DJ
10/03FTSE 100 Tumbles as Travel Stocks Fall on Higher Oil
DJ
10/03Government Policy U-Turn Likely to Give Pound Limited Boost
DJ
10/03FTSE 100 Seen Down; Government Won't End 45% Tax Rate
DJ
10/03Pound Jumps as Government Abandons Plan to Cut Top Rate Tax
DJ
09/16Argentex Unit Obtains Electronic Money Institution License in the Netherlands
MT
09/16Argentex Receives Electronic Money Institution License by Netherlands Central Bank
DJ
07/06Transcript : Argentex Group Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENTEX GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 40,9 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 42,2 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 117 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart ARGENTEX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Argentex Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENTEX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 103,50 GBX
Average target price 114,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Harry Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joanne Thomson Stent Chief Financial Officer & Director
Digby Marritt Jones Non-Executive Chairman
David Christie Chief Operating Officer
Olivia Lang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENTEX GROUP PLC11.89%132
MORGAN STANLEY-18.11%137 998
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-12.95%137 785
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.40%97 350
CITIGROUP INC.-29.52%82 426
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%34 114