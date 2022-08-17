Argentina Lithium & Energy : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
4,219,388
6,430,771
Accounts receivables
26,662
29,907
Prepaid expenses
83,822
39,183
Total current assets
4,329,872
6,499,861
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
3
3,108,017
2,061,822
Total non-current assets
3,108,017
2,061,822
Total Assets
7,437,889
8,561,683
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,6
1,067,066
976,497
Total liabilities
1,067,066
976,497
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
4
28,630,876
28,324,377
Reserves
4
9,228,961
9,256,680
Obligation to issue shares
3
501,000
500,000
Deficit
(31,990,014)
(30,495,871)
Total shareholders' equity
6,370,823
7,585,186
Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities
7,437,889
8,561,683
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENT (Note 8)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 11)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 17, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Nikolaos Cacos"
, Director
"David Terry"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Accounting and audit
-
-
-
(1,269)
Consulting fees
6
179,056
24,000
330,886
48,000
Corporate development and investor relations
265,869
169,640
387,879
172,305
Exploration
3
344,261
16,557
535,885
27,031
Legal and professional fees
37,799
15,399
73,427
22,543
Management fees
6
29,400
1,500
58,800
3,000
Office and sundry
6
12,900
4,289
22,651
6,567
Rent, parking and storage
4,310
4,310
8,620
8,620
Share-based compensation
-
21,929
-
21,929
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
10,654
12,899
23,943
20,721
Loss from operating activities
884,249
270,523
1,442,091
329,447
Other expenses (income)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(53,546)
7,470
152,518
1,995
Interest expense
-
263
-
2,334
Interest income
(2,255)
(12,060)
(100,466)
(12,060)
Loss (income) from other items
(55,801)
(4,327)
52,052
(7,731)
Total loss and comprehensive loss
828,448
266,196
1,494,143
321,716
Basic and diluted loss per common share
5
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(1,494,143)
(321,716)
Adjustments for:
Interest expense
-
2,334
Share-based compensation
-
21,929
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivables
3,245
(2,010)
Increase in prepaid expenses
(44,639)
(39,935)
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(329,757)
(38,669)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,865,294)
(378,067)
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets
(386,089)
(2,982)
Net cash used in investing activities
(386,089)
(2,982)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common shares and warrants for private placement
-
763,605
Share issue costs
-
(3,900)
Stock options exercised
40,000
-
Warrants exercised
-
214,000
Loan proceeds received
-
100,000
Repayment of loans
-
(201,000)
Interest paid
-
(2,334)
Net cash generated by financing activities
40,000
870,371
Net (decrease) increase in cash during the period
(2,211,383)
489,322
Cash at beginning of period
6,430,771
19,020
Cash at end of period
4,219,388
508,342
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Note 9)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
