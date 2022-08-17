Log in
ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:21 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.2450 CAD   -2.00%
0.2450 CAD   -2.00%
02:34pARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY : 2022 q2 md&a
PU
02:24pARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
PU
02:24pARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY : Management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended june 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
Argentina Lithium & Energy : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

08/17/2022 | 02:24pm EDT

08/17/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

4,219,388

6,430,771

Accounts receivables

26,662

29,907

Prepaid expenses

83,822

39,183

Total current assets

4,329,872

6,499,861

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

3

3,108,017

2,061,822

Total non-current assets

3,108,017

2,061,822

Total Assets

7,437,889

8,561,683

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,6

1,067,066

976,497

Total liabilities

1,067,066

976,497

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

4

28,630,876

28,324,377

Reserves

4

9,228,961

9,256,680

Obligation to issue shares

3

501,000

500,000

Deficit

(31,990,014)

(30,495,871)

Total shareholders' equity

6,370,823

7,585,186

Total Shareholders' Equity and Liabilities

7,437,889

8,561,683

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)

COMMITMENT (Note 8)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 11)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 17, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Nikolaos Cacos"

, Director

"David Terry"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Accounting and audit

-

-

-

(1,269)

Consulting fees

6

179,056

24,000

330,886

48,000

Corporate development and investor relations

265,869

169,640

387,879

172,305

Exploration

3

344,261

16,557

535,885

27,031

Legal and professional fees

37,799

15,399

73,427

22,543

Management fees

6

29,400

1,500

58,800

3,000

Office and sundry

6

12,900

4,289

22,651

6,567

Rent, parking and storage

4,310

4,310

8,620

8,620

Share-based compensation

-

21,929

-

21,929

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

10,654

12,899

23,943

20,721

Loss from operating activities

884,249

270,523

1,442,091

329,447

Other expenses (income)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(53,546)

7,470

152,518

1,995

Interest expense

-

263

-

2,334

Interest income

(2,255)

(12,060)

(100,466)

(12,060)

Loss (income) from other items

(55,801)

(4,327)

52,052

(7,731)

Total loss and comprehensive loss

828,448

266,196

1,494,143

321,716

Basic and diluted loss per common share

5

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period

(1,494,143)

(321,716)

Adjustments for:

Interest expense

-

2,334

Share-based compensation

-

21,929

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivables

3,245

(2,010)

Increase in prepaid expenses

(44,639)

(39,935)

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(329,757)

(38,669)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,865,294)

(378,067)

Cash flows from investing activities

Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets

(386,089)

(2,982)

Net cash used in investing activities

(386,089)

(2,982)

Cash flows from financing activities

Issuance of common shares and warrants for private placement

-

763,605

Share issue costs

-

(3,900)

Stock options exercised

40,000

-

Warrants exercised

-

214,000

Loan proceeds received

-

100,000

Repayment of loans

-

(201,000)

Interest paid

-

(2,334)

Net cash generated by financing activities

40,000

870,371

Net (decrease) increase in cash during the period

(2,211,383)

489,322

Cash at beginning of period

6,430,771

19,020

Cash at end of period

4,219,388

508,342

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Disclaimer

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
