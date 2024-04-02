Forward Looking Statements

▪ Lithium Triangle produces ~1/2 of the world's lithium

▪ Hosts ~60% of known lithium reserves

▪ Most lithium is in salt lake ("salar") brines

▪ Argentina is a top-5 global producer of lithium with more than 10% of global lithium reserves (2022)

▪ In close proximity to rail, water, roads and power

▪ Argentine government is encouraging foreign investment and renewable energy initiatives

One of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including: Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall and others

Ownership in LIT: 19.9% (in Argentina subsidiary with exchange right to LIT shares provided) Offtake Guarantee: Up to 15,000tpa over 7 years, extendable

For additional details please see the original news release dated September 27, 2023:https://argentinalithium.com/news/argentina-lithium-announces-us-90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent/

The Grosso Group Advantage

The Grosso Group management company has been a pioneer of mineral exploration in Argentina since 1993.

The Group has built a vast network of industry and government contacts, giving its Member Companies a distinct advantage in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects.

The Grosso Group maintains a strong focus on the environment, the communities, and the cultures in the areas where it operates.

The Grosso Group has been involved in four major mineral discoveries in Argentina

 Gualcamayo Au (Mineros SA)

 Navidad Ag-Pb (Pan American Silver Corp.)

 Chinchillas Ag-Pb-Zn (SSR Mining Inc.)

 Amarillo Grande U-V (Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Chinchillas Ag-Pb-Zn Deposit Mine. A Grosso Group company (Golden Arrow Resources) discovery, sold to SSR Mining.

Amarillo Grande Project, Ivana U-V Deposit. A Grosso Group company (Blue Sky Uranium Corp) discovery. PEA complete, being advanced.

Joseph Grosso, Chairman

President & Founder of the Grosso Group management company & pioneer of exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO, Director

+30 years of management expertise in the mineral exploration industry: extensive experience in strategic planning & administration of public companies.

Dr. John Gammon, Director

40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management, aboriginal community and environmental issues

Martin Burian, Director

ICD.D & CPA with +30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector. Currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group.

Miles Rideout, VP of Exploration

37 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building, and mining integration with local communities and indigenous peoples.

Dr. David Terry, Director, P. Geo.

Professional economic geologist with 30+ years of international experience in the mineral resources sector, including lithium exploration projects.

Darren Urquhart, CFO

Chartered Professional Accountant with twenty years experience in public practice and industry.

Connie Norman, Corporate Secretary

18 years of experience corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to public companies.

The Lithium Battery - Fueling the Green Revolution

Projects Overview

▪ Projects include claims covering +67,000 hectares on four salars in Salta & Catamarca provinces

▪ Strategically located near key infrastructure and towns.

▪ Year-round access to all properties on existing road network

