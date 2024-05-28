Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13
4,944,639
6,132,851
Restricted cash
13
1,521,166
5,721,535
Accounts receivables
99,008
70,269
Prepaid expenses
3
49,319,205
49,501,966
Total current assets
55,884,018
61,426,621
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
22,612,498
19,078,864
Investments
5
1,355,000
1,322,600
Total non-current assets
23,967,498
20,401,464
Total Assets
79,851,516
81,828,085
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
1,359,972
1,585,576
Derivative liability
7
2,241,846
4,364,167
Total liabilities
3,601,818
5,949,743
EQUITY
Share capital
6
38,529,490
38,179,047
Reserves
6
14,859,334
14,882,277
Obligation to issue shares
7
170,175
122,460
Retained earnings
10,475,476
10,252,054
Total shareholders' equity
64,034,475
63,435,838
Non-controlling interest
7
12,215,223
12,442,504
Total equity
76,249,698
75,878,342
Total Equity and Liabilities
79,851,516
81,828,085
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENT (Notes 4 and 12)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 15)
These consolidated financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2024. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Nikolaos Cacos"
, Director
"Martin Burian"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Note
$
$
Expenses
Consulting fees
10
172,377
196,554
Corporate development and investor relations
378,368
424,852
Exploration
4
1,325,946
1,045,029
Legal and professional fees
324,865
36,848
Management fees
10
62,000
29,400
Office and sundry
10
43,597
13,039
Rent, parking and storage
11,522
4,327
Share-based compensation
6, 10
-
55,683
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
13,521
9,126
Travel
9,424
15,652
Loss from operating activities
(2,341,620)
(1,830,510)
Other income (expense)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
164,766
(379,687)
Gain on sale of marketable securities
9
94,950
994,442
Fair value adjustment of derivative liability
7
2,074,607
-
Interest income
3,438
49,287
Total other income
2,337,761
664,042
Total loss and comprehensive loss
(3,859)
(1,166,468)
Income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
223,422
(1,166,468)
Non-controlling interest
(227,281)
-
Total loss and comprehensive loss
(3,859)
(1,166,468)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
8
0.00
0.01
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(3,859)
(1,166,468)
Adjustments for:
Fair value adjustment of derivative liability
(2,074,607)
-
Share-based compensation
-
55,683
Foreign exchange gain
164,766
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Increase in accounts receivables
(28,739)
(12,586)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
182,761
33,797
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(225,604)
(1,369,377)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,985,282)
(2,458,951)
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets
(3,303,634)
(269,720)
Net cash received used in investing activities
(3,303,634)
(269,720)
Cash flows from financing activities
Warrants exercised
97,500
37,500
Net cash received from financing activities
97,500
37,500
Foreign exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents, and investments
(197,165)
-
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash during the period
(5,388,581)
(2,691,171)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
11,854,386
8,130,147
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
6,465,805
5,438,976
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Equity settled
Obligation
Retained
Total
Contributed
share-based
to issue
earnings
shareholders'
Non-controlling
Number
Amount
surplus
payments
Warrants
shares
(deficit)
equity
interest
Total equity
of shares
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2022
129,311,985
37,611,102
5,308,607
3,267,659
6,298,895
151,000
(38,979,065)
13,658,198
-
13,658,198
Shares issued for property option (Note 4(c))
461,667
138,500
-
-
-
(138,500)
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
250,000
46,324
-
-
(8,824)
-
37,500
-
37,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
55,683
-
-
55,683
-
55,683
Stock options expired
-
-
1,058,216
(1,058,216)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,166,468)
(1,166,468)
-
(1,166,468)
Balance at March 31, 2023
73,853,505
37,795,926
6,366,823
2,265,126
6,290,071
12,500
(40,145,533)
12,584,913
-
12,584,913
Shares issued for property option (Note 4(c))
41,667
12,500
-
-
-
(12,500)
-
-
-
-
Contributions from Stellantis transaction (Note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
95,174,377
95,174,377
22,497,729
117,672,106
Obligation to issue shares (Note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
122,460
-
122,460
-
122,460
Warrants exercised
1,093,330
370,621
-
-
(63,371)
-
-
307,250
-
307,250
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
23,628
-
-
-
23,628
-
23,628
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(44,776,791)
(44,776,791)
(10,055,225)
(54,832,016)
Balance at December 31, 2023
131,158,649
38,179,047
6,366,823
2,288,754
6,226,700
122,640
10,252,054
63,435,838
12,442,504
75,878,342
Shares issued for property option (Note 4(c))
766,667
230,000
-
-
-
-
-
230,000
-
230,000
Obligation to issue shares (Note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
47,715
-
47,715
-
47,715
Warrants exercised
650,000
120,443
-
-
(22,943)
-
-
97,500
-
97,500
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
223,422
223,422
(227,281)
(3,859)
Balance at March 31, 2024
132,575,316
38,529,490
6,366,823
2,288,754
6,203,757
170,175
10,475,476
64,034,475
12,215,223
76,249,698
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 6 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Argentina Lithium") was incorporated on April 11, 2000 in the Province of British Columbia and was transitioned under the Business Corporations Act (BC) on June 17, 2004. In September 2016, the Company changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (formerly Iron South Mining Corp.) trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V) under the symbol
"LIT". The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 411 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3N6.
The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The Company presently has no proven or probable reserves and, on the basis of information to date, it has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically recoverable ore reserves. Consequently, the Company considers itself to be an exploration stage company.
The amounts shown as exploration and evaluation assets represent costs incurred to date, less option payment proceeds and amounts amortized and/or written off, and do not necessarily represent present or future values. The underlying value of the exploration and evaluation assets is entirely dependent on the existence of economically recoverable reserves, securing and maintaining title and beneficial interest in the properties, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to advance the properties beyond the exploration stage, and future profitability of the properties.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to consolidated financial statements and to a going concern, which assume that the Company will realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future.
The Company has experienced recurring operating losses and has accumulated retained earnings of $10,475,476, working capital of $52,282,200, and shareholders' equity of $64,034,475 at March 31, 2024. In addition, the Company has negative cash flow from operating activities of $1,985,282 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities and provides a measure of the Company's ability to settle liabilities that are due within one year with assets that are also expected to be converted into cash within one year. These factors create material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continued operations, as intended, are dependent upon its ability to raise additional funding to meet its obligations and commitments and to attain profitable operations. Management's plan in this regard is to raise equity financing as required. There are no assurances that the Company will be successful in achieving these goals.
The Company's business may be affected by changes in political and market conditions, such as interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, changes in laws, and national and international circumstances. Recent geopolitical events, and potential economic global challenges such as the risk of the higher inflation and energy crises, may create further uncertainty and risk with respect to the prospects of the Company's business.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.
- 7 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Statement of compliance
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and using accounting policies in full compliance with IFRS issued by the IASB, and accordingly, certain information and note disclosure included in the annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS have been omitted or condensed. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's December 31, 2023, audited annual financial statements.
Basis of preparation
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for financial instruments measured at fair value. In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
Basis of consolidation
These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries as follows:
Place of Incorporation
Principal Activity
Ownership Interest
2023
2022
Amera-Chile S.C.M.
Chile
Holding company
100%
100%
Argentina Litio Y Energia S.A.
Argentina
Exploration company
80.1%
100%
Hierros Del Sur S.A.C.
Peru
Holding company
-
100%
On November 21, 2023, the Company deregistered Hierro Del Sur S.A.C. in Peru.
Inter-company balances and transactions, including unrealized income and expenses arising from inter- company transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the group has control. The group controls an entity when the group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control
Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The difference between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity. Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity.
Non-controlling interest
A non-controlling interest ("NCI") represents the equity in a subsidiary not attributable, directly or indirectly, to the Company. NCI is recognized at its proportionate share of the value of identifiable net assets acquired on initial recognition.
- 8 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
Significant Accounting Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Actual outcomes could differ from these estimates.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include estimates which, by their nature, are uncertain. The impacts of such estimates are pervasive throughout the consolidated financial statements and may require accounting adjustments based on future occurrences. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. These estimates are based on historical experience, current and future economic conditions and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.
Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimation uncertainty that management has made at the financial position reporting date, that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, in the event that actual results differ from assumptions made, relate to, but are not limited to, the following:
Critical accounting judgments and significant estimates
- Presentation of the consolidated financial statements which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future, obtain additional financing as required, and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due.
- The analysis of the functional currency for each entity of the Company. In concluding that the Canadian dollar is the functional currency of the parent and its subsidiary companies, management considered the currency that mainly influences the cost of providing goods and services in each jurisdiction in which the Company operates. The Company received a significant investment of Argentina Pesos during the year, but the valuation of the investment was made using the official exchange rate with US dollars. As no single currency was clearly dominant the Company also considered secondary indicators including the currency in which funds from financing activities are denominated and the currency in which funds are retained.
-
The net carrying value of each mineral property is reviewed regularly for conditions that suggest impairment. This review requires significant judgment. Factors considered in the assessment of asset impairment include, but are not limited to, whether there has been a significant adverse change in the legal, regulatory, accessibility, title, environmental or political factors that could affect the property's value; whether there has been an accumulation of costs significantly in excess of the amounts originally expected for the property's acquisition, development or cost of holding; and whether exploration activities produced results that are not promising such that no more work is being planned in the foreseeable future. If impairment is determined to exist, a formal estimate of the recoverable amount is performed, and an impairment loss is recognized to the extent that the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount.
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, management has determined there were no impairment indicators present with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets.
- 9 -
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)
- The identification of components on the partial sale of the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio
Y Energia S.A ("ALE") is based on interpretations of the substance of the contractual arrangement and therefore requires judgment from management. The potential Common Share issuances in regard to top-up rights are considered derivative liabilities and therefore measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company uses the Black Scholes pricing model to estimate the fair value of such top-up rights at inception, and subsequently at year end. The key assumption used in the model is the expected future volatility of the price of the Company's Common Shares. The impact of changes in these key assumptions is described in Note 7.
New and amended IFRS standards that are effective for the current period:
Amendments to IAS 1, Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (effective January 1, 2024) provide a more general approach to the classification of liabilities based on the contractual arrangements in place at the reporting date. This amendment is not expected to have any impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
New Accounting Standards and Interpretations not yet effective
The following new standards, amendments and interpretations have been issued but are not effective for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and accordingly, have not been applied in preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Amendments to IAS 21, Lack of Exchangeability (effective January 1, 2025) requires companies to provide more useful information in their financial statements when a currency cannot be exchanged into another currency. The amendments respond to stakeholder feedback and concerns about diversity in practice in accounting for a lack of exchangeability between currencies. The amendments will help companies and investors by addressing a matter not previously covered in the accounting requirements for the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates. These amendments will require companies to apply a consistent approach in assessing whether a currency can be exchanged into another currency and when it cannot, in determining the exchange rate to use and the disclosures to provide.
-
PREPAID EXPENSES
On October 9, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with AGV Falcon Drilling SRL and prepaid $51,791,411 for drilling services of up to 15,500 meters at its Antofalla and Rincon West properties.
- EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
The schedules below summarize the acquisition costs and all exploration expenditures incurred to date for each exploration and evaluation asset that the Company holds title to as at March 31, 2024 and 2023.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 23:10:04 UTC.