Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Argentina Lithium") was incorporated on April 11, 2000 in the Province of British Columbia and was transitioned under the Business Corporations Act (BC) on June 17, 2004. In September 2016, the Company changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (formerly Iron South Mining Corp.) trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V) under the symbol

"LIT". The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 411 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3N6.

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The Company presently has no proven or probable reserves and, on the basis of information to date, it has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically recoverable ore reserves. Consequently, the Company considers itself to be an exploration stage company.

The amounts shown as exploration and evaluation assets represent costs incurred to date, less option payment proceeds and amounts amortized and/or written off, and do not necessarily represent present or future values. The underlying value of the exploration and evaluation assets is entirely dependent on the existence of economically recoverable reserves, securing and maintaining title and beneficial interest in the properties, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to advance the properties beyond the exploration stage, and future profitability of the properties.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to consolidated financial statements and to a going concern, which assume that the Company will realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future.

The Company has experienced recurring operating losses and has accumulated retained earnings of $10,475,476, working capital of $52,282,200, and shareholders' equity of $64,034,475 at March 31, 2024. In addition, the Company has negative cash flow from operating activities of $1,985,282 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities and provides a measure of the Company's ability to settle liabilities that are due within one year with assets that are also expected to be converted into cash within one year. These factors create material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's continued operations, as intended, are dependent upon its ability to raise additional funding to meet its obligations and commitments and to attain profitable operations. Management's plan in this regard is to raise equity financing as required. There are no assurances that the Company will be successful in achieving these goals.

The Company's business may be affected by changes in political and market conditions, such as interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, changes in laws, and national and international circumstances. Recent geopolitical events, and potential economic global challenges such as the risk of the higher inflation and energy crises, may create further uncertainty and risk with respect to the prospects of the Company's business.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.