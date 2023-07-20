argenx SE is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx SE aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx SE is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx SE is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx SE has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan.