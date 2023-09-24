TABLE OF CONTENTS
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
4
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND
5
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
6
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
7
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ARGENX SE
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands of $)
Note
2023
2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
$
14,676
$
16,234
Intangible assets
189,857
174,901
Deferred tax asset
138,767
79,222
Other non-current assets
4
39,232
40,894
Research and development incentive receivables
59,976
47,488
Investment in joint venture
12,443
1,323
Prepaid expenses
5
47,327
-
Total non-current assets
$
502,277
$
360,064
Current assets
Inventories
6
$
201,112
$
228,353
Prepaid expenses
138,825
76,022
Trade and other receivables
7
353,232
275,697
Research and development incentive receivables
1,377
1,578
Financial assets
8, 18
886,401
1,391,808
Cash and cash equivalents
9, 18
1,110,567
800,740
Total current assets
$
2,691,514
$
2,774,197
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,193,791
$
3,134,261
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
As of
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands of $)
Note
2023
2022
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
10
Share capital
$
6,698
$
6,640
Share premium
4,374,291
4,309,880
Translation Differences
130,042
129,280
Accumulated losses
(2,233,029)
(2,109,791)
Other reserves
580,049
477,691
Total equity
$
2,858,051
$
2,813,699
Non-current liabilities
Provisions for employee benefits
$
1,011
$
870
Lease liabilities
8,044
9,009
Deferred tax liabilities
8,894
8,406
Total non-current liabilities
$
17,949
$
18,285
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
$
3,198
$
3,417
Trade and other payables
12
309,985
295,679
Tax liabilities
4,608
3,181
Total current liabilities
$
317,791
$
302,277
Total liabilities
$
335,740
$
320,562
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
$
3,193,791
$
3,134,261
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
ARGENX SE
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands of $ except for shares and EPS)
Note
2023
2022
Product net sales
13,14
$
487,335
$
95,996
Collaboration revenue
2,355
2,610
Other operating income
21,225
18,057
Total operating income
510,915
116,663
Cost of sales
(42,359)
(6,382)
Research and development expenses
15
(361,364)
(278,887)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16
(311,149)
(228,664)
Loss from investment in joint venture
(1,880)
-
Total operating expenses
(716,752)
(513,933)
Operating loss
$
(205,837)
$
(397,270)
Financial income
37,029
5,733
Financial expense
(395)
(2,131)
Exchange gains/(losses)
9,164
(53,382)
Loss for the period before taxes
$
(160,039)
$
(447,050)
Income tax benefit
17
$
36,800
$
11,114
Loss for the period
$
(123,239)
$
(435,936)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(123,239)
(435,936)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
55,690,873
53,449,915
Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)
(2.21)
(8.16)
The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
ARGENX SE
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND
LOSS
(in thousands of $ except for shares)
Loss for the period
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of taxCurrency translation differences, arisen from translating foreign activities
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Fair value gain/(loss) on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Note
2023
2022
$
(123,239)
$
(435,936)
762
(2,993)
18
(1,688)
(16,006)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax
$
(926)
$
(18,999)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
$
(124,165)
$
(454,935)
Owners of the parent
(124,165)
(454,935)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 23 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2023 19:13:03 UTC.