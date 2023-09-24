TABLE OF CONTENTS

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND

LOSS

5

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

6

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ARGENX SE

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of

June 30,

December 31,

(in thousands of $)

Note

2023

2022

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

$

14,676

$

16,234

Intangible assets

189,857

174,901

Deferred tax asset

138,767

79,222

Other non-current assets

4

39,232

40,894

Research and development incentive receivables

59,976

47,488

Investment in joint venture

12,443

1,323

Prepaid expenses

5

47,327

-

Total non-current assets

$

502,277

$

360,064

Current assets

Inventories

6

$

201,112

$

228,353

Prepaid expenses

138,825

76,022

Trade and other receivables

7

353,232

275,697

Research and development incentive receivables

1,377

1,578

Financial assets

8, 18

886,401

1,391,808

Cash and cash equivalents

9, 18

1,110,567

800,740

Total current assets

$

2,691,514

$

2,774,197

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,193,791

$

3,134,261

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

As of

June 30,

December 31,

(in thousands of $)

Note

2023

2022

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

10

Share capital

$

6,698

$

6,640

Share premium

4,374,291

4,309,880

Translation Differences

130,042

129,280

Accumulated losses

(2,233,029)

(2,109,791)

Other reserves

580,049

477,691

Total equity

$

2,858,051

$

2,813,699

Non-current liabilities

Provisions for employee benefits

$

1,011

$

870

Lease liabilities

8,044

9,009

Deferred tax liabilities

8,894

8,406

Total non-current liabilities

$

17,949

$

18,285

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

$

3,198

$

3,417

Trade and other payables

12

309,985

295,679

Tax liabilities

4,608

3,181

Total current liabilities

$

317,791

$

302,277

Total liabilities

$

335,740

$

320,562

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

3,193,791

$

3,134,261

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

ARGENX SE

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands of $ except for shares and EPS)

Note

2023

2022

Product net sales

13,14

$

487,335

$

95,996

Collaboration revenue

2,355

2,610

Other operating income

21,225

18,057

Total operating income

510,915

116,663

Cost of sales

(42,359)

(6,382)

Research and development expenses

15

(361,364)

(278,887)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16

(311,149)

(228,664)

Loss from investment in joint venture

(1,880)

-

Total operating expenses

(716,752)

(513,933)

Operating loss

$

(205,837)

$

(397,270)

Financial income

37,029

5,733

Financial expense

(395)

(2,131)

Exchange gains/(losses)

9,164

(53,382)

Loss for the period before taxes

$

(160,039)

$

(447,050)

Income tax benefit

17

$

36,800

$

11,114

Loss for the period

$

(123,239)

$

(435,936)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(123,239)

(435,936)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

55,690,873

53,449,915

Basic and diluted loss per share (in $)

(2.21)

(8.16)

The notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

ARGENX SE

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND

LOSS

(in thousands of $ except for shares)

Loss for the period

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss, net of taxCurrency translation differences, arisen from translating foreign activities

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax Fair value gain/(loss) on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Note

2023

2022

$

(123,239)

$

(435,936)

762

(2,993)

18

(1,688)

(16,006)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax

$

(926)

$

(18,999)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

$

(124,165)

$

(454,935)

Owners of the parent

(124,165)

(454,935)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

