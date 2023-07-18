Janus Henderson Group plc - argenx SE - Breda
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction17 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyJanus Henderson Group plc
Issuing institutionargenx SE
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
|Number of shares1.613.662,00
|Number of voting rights1.613.662,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Janus Henderson Investors US LLC)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.017,00
|Number of voting rights3.017,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareAmerican Depository Receipt
|Number of shares31.117,00
|Number of voting rights31.117,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,94 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,94 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,94 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,01 %
|Indirectly potential2,94 %
Date last update: 18 July 2023
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2023 19:03:09 UTC.