By Dean Seal

Shares of Argenx dropped after the company said a study of its treatment for primary immune thrombocytopenia didn't meet its primary or secondary endpoints.

The stock fell 10% to $445 in premarket trading. Shares had gained 31% year-to-date when the market closed Monday.

The immunology company said early Tuesday morning that its study evaluating Vyvgart Hytrulo didn't meet the primary endpoint of a sustained platelet count response in patients with chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disorder.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for patients," Chief Medical Officer Luc Truyen said.

