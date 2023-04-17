Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Argenx SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:39:25 2023-04-14 am EDT
347.30 EUR   -0.63%
02:01aArgenx and Genmab Enter Partnership to Advance Antibody Therapies in Immunology and Oncology
GL
04/06Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/03Oil Stocks Lift European Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argenx and Genmab Enter Partnership to Advance Antibody Therapies in Immunology and Oncology

04/17/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


  • Genmab and argenx have entered into a multiyear collaboration bringing together capabilities to jointly discover, develop and commercialize antibody therapies
  • Discovery programs against two differentiated targets are underway

Amsterdam, the Netherlands04/17/2023 argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that argenx and Genmab have entered into a collaboration agreement to jointly discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology, as well as in oncology therapeutic areas. The multiyear collaboration will leverage the antibody engineering expertise and knowledge of disease biology of both companies to accelerate the identification and development of novel antibody therapeutic candidates with a goal to address unmet patient needs in immunology and cancer.

“Our core mission is to innovate on behalf of patients by translating immunology breakthroughs into novel pipeline candidates. We do this through a model of co-creation which has led to eight molecules demonstrating human proof-of-concept in our pipeline,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, argenx. “Through our collaboration with Genmab, we are bringing together our combined antibody discovery, development and commercialization expertise to unlock insights on the disease pathways that we will address. This allows us to broaden our capabilities and maximize the opportunity to generate novel therapeutic antibodies within autoimmunity or cancer.”

“Genmab is entering the therapeutic area of immunology and inflammation as a steppingstone to achieving its vision that by 2030, our knock-your-socks-off “KYSO” antibody medicines will be transforming the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Genmab. “By partnering with argenx, we will be able to combine our deep knowledge of the biology and therapeutic power of antibodies and have an opportunity to address patients’ needs in oncology as well as in immunology and inflammation.”

Collaboration Details
As per the agreement, argenx and Genmab will each have access to the suites of proprietary antibody technologies of both companies to advance the identification of lead antibody candidates against differentiated disease targets. Under the terms of the agreement, argenx and Genmab will jointly discover, develop and commercialize products emerging from the collaboration while equally sharing costs as well as any potential future profits. The collaboration will initially focus on two differentiated targets, including one within immunology and one within cancer, with the potential to expand to more.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., the EU and UK, and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

For further information, please contact:

argenx
Media:
Erin Murphy
emurphy@argenx.com

Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Genmab
Media :         
Jyoti Sharma, Director, Communications
T: +1 609 480 9844; E: jysh@genmab.com

Investor Relations:
Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

Forward Looking Statements
The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “hope,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or “should” and include statements argenx makes concerning the partnership with Genmab to advance, discover, develop and commercialize antibody therapies in immunology and oncology, the timeline of identifying and developing novel antibody therapeutic candidates and the potential of addressing unmet patient needs in immunology and cancer. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. argenx’s actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in argenx’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in argenx’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by argenx with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. argenx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


All news about ARGENX SE
02:01aArgenx and Genmab Enter Partnership to Advance Antibody Therapies in Immunology and Onc..
GL
04/06Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/03Oil Stocks Lift European Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
03/30European Equities Rally in Thursday Trading
MT
03/27OncoVerity, Inc. announced that it has received $30 million in funding from argenx SE a..
CI
03/20HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on argenx to $482 From $480, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/17Argenx : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/17Argenx Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023
GL
03/17Argenx Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023
AQ
03/15Argenx Secures UK Marketing Authorization for Vyvgart as Treatment for Generalized Myas..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 858 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2023 -443 M -487 M -487 M
Net cash 2023 1 420 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
P/E ratio 2023 -39,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19 300 M 21 213 M 21 213 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,8x
EV / Sales 2024 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 843
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
Duration : Period :
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 347,30 €
Average target price 464,14 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Peter Ulrichts Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE-0.29%21 213
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.95%88 511
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.49%85 911
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.93%36 625
BIONTECH SE-13.69%31 247
BEIGENE, LTD.20.03%27 579
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer