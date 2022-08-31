Log in
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37 2022-08-31 am EDT
373.50 EUR   -2.15%
argenx : BlackRock, Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
argenx to Present at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Argenx to Present at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
argenx : BlackRock, Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

08/31/2022
BlackRock, Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction30 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
  • Issuing institutionargenx SE
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
  • Place of residenceBreda
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.651.385,00 Number of voting rights2.081.143,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares136.898,00 Number of voting rights139.237,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares864.381,00 Number of voting rights932.563,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares68,00 Number of voting rights68,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding4,82 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential1,82 %
Stemrecht Total holding5,73 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,78 % Indirectly potential1,95 %

Date last update: 31 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 373 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2022 -801 M -802 M -802 M
Net cash 2022 1 677 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 565 M 20 713 M 20 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 50,6x
EV / Sales 2023 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 381,70 €
Average target price 407,39 €
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE21.06%21 053
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.92%78 335
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.12%72 157
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.83%62 904
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-26.34%36 775
BIONTECH SE-42.95%35 743