|
argenx : BlackRock, Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Back
BlackRock, Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction30 aug 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
-
Issuing institutionargenx SE
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
-
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.651.385,00
|
Number of voting rights2.081.143,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares136.898,00
|
Number of voting rights139.237,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Certificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares864.381,00
|
Number of voting rights932.563,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
|
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares68,00
|
Number of voting rights68,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding4,82 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,00 %
|
Indirectly potential1,82 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding5,73 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,78 %
|
Indirectly potential1,95 %
Share information
Date last update: 31 August 2022
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
373 M
374 M
374 M
|Net income 2022
|
-801 M
-802 M
-802 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 677 M
1 680 M
1 680 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-25,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
20 565 M
20 713 M
20 600 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|50,6x
|EV / Sales 2023
|25,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|650
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|381,70 €
|Average target price
|407,39 €
|Spread / Average Target
|6,73%