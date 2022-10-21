Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Argenx SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
378.70 EUR   +3.58%
03:10pArgenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
08:57aEvercore ISI Upgrades argenx to Outperform From In-Line, Sets $400 Price Target
MT
10/20argenx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on October 27, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

10/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionargenx SE
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
  • Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares190.739,00 Number of voting rights193.903,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.803.818,00 Number of voting rights2.284.798,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares613,00 Number of voting rights936,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares749.357,00 Number of voting rights817.127,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding4,96 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,26 % Indirectly potential1,70 %
Stemrecht Total holding5,96 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,13 % Indirectly potential1,83 %

Date last update: 21 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGENX SE
03:10pArgenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
08:57aEvercore ISI Upgrades argenx to Outperform From In-Line, Sets $400 Price Target
MT
10/20argenx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on October 27..
GL
10/20Argenx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on October 27..
AQ
10/19Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on argenx to $469 From $461, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
10/12Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on argenx SE With Perform Rating
MT
10/12MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 12, 20..
MS
10/11European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
10/05European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/05ARGENX SE : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 380 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2022 -816 M -802 M -802 M
Net cash 2022 1 729 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 951 M 20 548 M 20 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 50,5x
EV / Sales 2023 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
Duration : Period :
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 365,60 €
Average target price 424,09 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE15.95%19 884
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.78%75 466
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.13%74 414
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.50%31 377
BIONTECH SE-54.06%28 781
GENMAB A/S5.89%23 994