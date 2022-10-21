|
argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
Date of transaction20 oct 2022
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionargenx SE
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in percentages
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares190.739,00
Number of voting rights193.903,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.803.818,00
Number of voting rights2.284.798,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference
Number of shares613,00
Number of voting rights936,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel
Number of shares749.357,00
Number of voting rights817.127,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding4,96 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,26 %
Indirectly potential1,70 %
Stemrecht
Total holding5,96 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,13 %
Indirectly potential1,83 %
Share information
Date last update: 21 October 2022
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
|Sales 2022
380 M
374 M
374 M
|Net income 2022
-816 M
-802 M
-802 M
|Net cash 2022
1 729 M
1 700 M
1 700 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|Yield 2022
|Capitalization
20 951 M
20 548 M
20 597 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|50,5x
|EV / Sales 2023
|25,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|650
|Free-Float
|100%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|365,60 €
|Average target price
|424,09 €
|Spread / Average Target
|16,0%