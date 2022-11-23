Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Argenx SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36 2022-11-23 am EST
363.40 EUR   +0.61%
11/22Argenx Says FDA Accepts Autoimmune Disease Treatment Application for Priority Review
MT
11/22Argenx Wins US FDA's Priority Review Tag for Neuromuscular Disease Drug
MT
11/22argenx Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis with Priority Review
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

11/23/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction22 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionargenx SE
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
  • Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.804.454,00 Number of voting rights2.253.872,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares185.413,00 Number of voting rights190.754,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares235,00 Number of voting rights235,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares765.119,00 Number of voting rights889.333,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding4,98 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,26 % Indirectly potential1,72 %
Stemrecht Total holding6,03 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,07 % Indirectly potential1,95 %

Date last update: 23 November 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Attachments

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 20:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGENX SE
11/22Argenx Says FDA Accepts Autoimmune Disease Treatment Application for Priority Review
MT
11/22Argenx Wins US FDA's Priority Review Tag for Neuromuscular Disease Drug
MT
11/22argenx Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous ..
GL
11/22Argenx SE Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Subcutaneo..
CI
11/21Rising COVID Cases in China, Plunging Oil Prices Drag European Equities Lower in Monday..
MT
11/09European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/07argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/07Argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/04Argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
11/04European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 427 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2022 -810 M -839 M -839 M
Net cash 2022 1 872 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 105 M 20 840 M 20 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 42,7x
EV / Sales 2023 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
Duration : Period :
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 361,20 €
Average target price 429,19 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE14.56%20 533