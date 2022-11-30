Advanced search
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
390.00 EUR   +7.05%
03:24pArgenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
11:17aEuropean Equities Nudge Higher on Slightly Lower Euro Area Inflation
MT
09:44aWedbush Lifts argenx's PT to $416 From $410, Continues to View as Potential Take-Out Target for Large Pharma; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
Back BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction29 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionargenx SE
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
  • Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.822.578,00 Number of voting rights2.273.123,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares767.702,00 Number of voting rights831.197,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares353,00 Number of voting rights353,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares167.445,00 Number of voting rights172.786,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding4,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,29 % Indirectly potential1,69 %
Stemrecht Total holding5,92 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,11 % Indirectly potential1,82 %

Date last update: 30 November 2022

Share information
Attachments

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
Financials
Sales 2022 427 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2022 -812 M -837 M -837 M
Net cash 2022 1 746 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 576 M 22 250 M 22 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 46,5x
EV / Sales 2023 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 364,30 €
Average target price 429,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE15.54%20 840
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.05%81 199
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.41%78 615
BIONTECH SE-36.54%39 760
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.22%31 776
GENMAB A/S20.91%28 866