|
|
|
argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Back
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction29 nov 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
-
Issuing institutionargenx SE
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
-
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.822.578,00
|
Number of voting rights2.273.123,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Certificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares767.702,00
|
Number of voting rights831.197,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
|
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares353,00
|
Number of voting rights353,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares167.445,00
|
Number of voting rights172.786,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding4,99 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,29 %
|
Indirectly potential1,69 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding5,92 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real4,11 %
|
Indirectly potential1,82 %
Share information
Date last update: 30 November 2022
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
427 M
440 M
440 M
|Net income 2022
|
-812 M
-837 M
-837 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 746 M
1 800 M
1 800 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-25,8x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
21 576 M
22 250 M
22 250 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|46,5x
|EV / Sales 2023
|24,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|650
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|364,30 €
|Average target price
|429,19 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,8%