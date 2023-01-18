|
argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction17 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionargenx SE
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares62.490,00
|
Number of voting rights67.831,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares1.977.403,00
|
Number of voting rights2.424.723,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares718.611,00
|
Number of voting rights801.459,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares1.436,00
|
Number of voting rights1.987,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding4,98 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,57 %
|
Indirectly potential1,41 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding5,95 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real4,38 %
|
Indirectly potential1,57 %
Date last update: 18 January 2023
Disclaimer
arGEN-X SE published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
412 M
445 M
445 M
|Net income 2022
|
-786 M
-850 M
-850 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 688 M
1 826 M
1 826 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-26,6x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
20 088 M
21 731 M
21 731 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|44,7x
|EV / Sales 2023
|22,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|650
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|368,40 €
|Average target price
|455,09 €
|Spread / Average Target
|23,5%