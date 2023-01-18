Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Argenx SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:37:17 2023-01-18 am EST
363.10 EUR   -1.44%
03:20pArgenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
01/16argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
GL
01/16Argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

01/18/2023 | 03:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction17 jan 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionargenx SE
Registration Chamber of Commerce24435214
Place of residenceBreda
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares62.490,00 Number of voting rights67.831,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.977.403,00 Number of voting rights2.424.723,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares718.611,00 Number of voting rights801.459,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Blackrock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.436,00 Number of voting rights1.987,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,98 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,57 % Indirectly potential1,41 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,95 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,38 % Indirectly potential1,57 %

Date last update: 18 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 20:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARGENX SE
03:20pArgenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
01/16argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to ..
GL
01/16Argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to ..
AQ
01/16Argenx SE Announces Werner Lanthaler Will Resign as Non-Executive Director of Board and..
CI
01/11Argenx : BlackRock Inc. - argenx SE - Breda
PU
01/09Wedbush Adjusts argenx SE's Price Target to $432 From $416, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/09Argenx Reports Preliminary Q4, 2022 Vyvgart Revenue
MT
01/09Transcript : Argenx SE Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confere..
CI
01/09European Equities Begin Week With Sharp Rise
MT
01/09argenx Highlights 2023 Strategic Priorities Across Immunology Pipeline
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 412 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2022 -786 M -850 M -850 M
Net cash 2022 1 688 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 088 M 21 731 M 21 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 44,7x
EV / Sales 2023 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
Duration : Period :
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 368,40 €
Average target price 455,09 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE5.77%22 015
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.21%80 083
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.09%77 764
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.95%41 354
BIONTECH SE-3.44%34 800
BEIGENE, LTD.21.71%27 827