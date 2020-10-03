argenx : MGFA 2020 Virtual Scientific Session

James F. Howard Jr,1 Tuan Vu,2 Vera Bril,3 Chafic Karam,4 Stojan Peric,5 Jan Verschuuren,6 Renato Mantegazza,7
Hiroyuki Murai,8 Peter Ulrichts,9 Antonio Guglietta,9 Hans de Haard,9 Wim Parys,9 Said Beydoun,10 Mamatha Pasnoor,11 Tulio Bertorini,12 Ratna Bhavaraju-Sanka,13 Yuebing Li,14 Srikanth Muppidi15 for the ADAPT Investigator Study Group
1University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; 2University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa, FL, USA; 3University of Toronto School of Medicine, Toronto,
Canada; 4Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, Portland, OR, USA; 5University of Belgrade School of Medicine, Belgrade, Serbia; 6Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands; 7Fondazione I.R.C.C.S. Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta, Milano, Italy; 8International University of Health and Welfare School of Medicine, Narita, Japan; 9argenx, Ghent, Belgium;
10University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 11University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS, USA; 12Wesley Clinic, Cordova, TN, USA; 13University of
Texas Science Center, San Antonio, TX, USA; 14Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA; 15Stanford Healthcare, Palo Alto, CA, USA
1
Disclosures
The Phase 3 ADAPT study was funded by argenx.
James F. HowardJr was an investigator on the ADAPT study and has received research support from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA, USA), the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the National Institutes of Health (including the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases), Ra Pharmaceuticals; Consulting fees/honoraria from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Viela Bio Inc. and non-financial support from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Ra Pharmaceuticals and Toleranzia.
Efgartigimod is an investigational agent that is not currently approved for use by any regulatory agency.
2
Efgartigimod Mechanism of Action: blocking neonatal Fc Receptor (FcRn)
FcRn recycles IgG, extending its half life-life and abundancy
Efgartigimod is a human IgG1 Fc fragment, a natural ligand of FcRn, engineered for increased affinity to FcRn
Efgartigimod binds in the same way as endogenous IgG, preserving characteristic pH- dependent binding
Efgartigimod was designed to outcompete endogenous IgG, preventing recycling, promoting IgG lysosomal degradation
Targeted reduction of all IgG subtypes
No impact on IgM, IgA or albumin
Endothelial Cell
Endosome
Lysosome
IgG Autoantibody
IgG Antibody
FcRn
Efgartigimod
3
ADAPT Study Design
DESIGN 167 gMG patients
MGFA Class II, III, IV
AChR-antibody positive or negative
MG-ADL score ≥5*
On a minimum of one stable gMG treatment**
2 weeks screening
Patients randomized 1:1 to receive 10 mg/kg IV efgartigimod or placebo
26 weeks
Primary endpoint: MG-ADL responders in AChR-Ab+
patients in cycle 1 (8 weeks)
Open - label Extension
151 patients who completed ADAPT entered the ADAPT+ Study
Open label, efgartigimod treatment cycles
Up to 3 years treatment
DOSING
Treatment Cycles of
4 weekly IV infusions
(1 hour infusion)
All patients receive
initial treatment cycle
Individualized treatment cycles
(up to 3 cycles in 26 weeks)
Time between cycles determined by
duration of clinically meaningful
improvement (CMI)
Retreatment criteria:
≥8 weeks since initiation of previous cycle
Total MG-ADL ≥5 points*
For MG-ADL responders, no CMI in MG-ADL (i.e., <2-point reduction compared to start of cycle)
*50% of the score attributed to non-ocular items; **(Acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, Steroid +/or Non-steroidal immunosuppressive therapy )
gMG, generalized myasthenia gravis; IV, intravenous4 Note: Patients requiring rescue therapy discontinued from the study treatment
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.