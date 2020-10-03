Log in
ARGENX SE    ARGX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 10/02 11:38:10 am
03:45p
PU
09/15ARGENX SE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/02argenx Management to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
argenx : MGFA 2020 Virtual Scientific Session

10/03/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

James F. Howard Jr,1 Tuan Vu,2 Vera Bril,3 Chafic Karam,4 Stojan Peric,5 Jan Verschuuren,6 Renato Mantegazza,7

Hiroyuki Murai,8 Peter Ulrichts,9 Antonio Guglietta,9 Hans de Haard,9 Wim Parys,9 Said Beydoun,10 Mamatha Pasnoor,11 Tulio Bertorini,12 Ratna Bhavaraju-Sanka,13 Yuebing Li,14 Srikanth Muppidi15 for the ADAPT Investigator Study Group

1University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; 2University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa, FL, USA; 3University of Toronto School of Medicine, Toronto,

Canada; 4Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, Portland, OR, USA; 5University of Belgrade School of Medicine, Belgrade, Serbia; 6Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands; 7Fondazione I.R.C.C.S. Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta, Milano, Italy; 8International University of Health and Welfare School of Medicine, Narita, Japan; 9argenx, Ghent, Belgium;

10University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 11University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS, USA; 12Wesley Clinic, Cordova, TN, USA; 13University of

Texas Science Center, San Antonio, TX, USA; 14Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA; 15Stanford Healthcare, Palo Alto, CA, USA

1

Disclosures

  • The Phase 3 ADAPT study was funded by argenx.
  • James F. Howard Jr was an investigator on the ADAPT study and has received research support from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA, USA), the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the National Institutes of Health (including the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases), Ra Pharmaceuticals; Consulting fees/honoraria from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Viela Bio Inc. and non-financial support from Alexion Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Ra Pharmaceuticals and Toleranzia.
  • Efgartigimod is an investigational agent that is not currently approved for use by any regulatory agency.

2

Efgartigimod Mechanism of Action: blocking neonatal Fc Receptor (FcRn)

  • FcRn recycles IgG, extending its half life-life and abundancy
  • Efgartigimod is a human IgG1 Fc fragment, a natural ligand of FcRn, engineered for increased affinity to FcRn
  • Efgartigimod binds in the same way as endogenous IgG, preserving characteristic pH- dependent binding
  • Efgartigimod was designed to outcompete endogenous IgG, preventing recycling, promoting IgG lysosomal degradation
    • Targeted reduction of all IgG subtypes
    • No impact on IgM, IgA or albumin

Endothelial Cell

Endosome

Lysosome

IgG Autoantibody

IgG Antibody

FcRn

Efgartigimod

3

ADAPT Study Design

DESIGN 167 gMG patients

MGFA Class II, III, IV

AChR-antibody positive or negative

MG-ADL score ≥5*

On a minimum of one stable gMG treatment**

2 weeks screening

Patients randomized 1:1 to receive 10 mg/kg IV efgartigimod or placebo

26 weeks

Primary endpoint: MG-ADL responders in AChR-Ab+

patients in cycle 1 (8 weeks)

Open - label Extension

  • 151 patients who completed ADAPT entered the ADAPT+ Study
  • Open label, efgartigimod treatment cycles
  • Up to 3 years treatment

DOSING

Treatment Cycles of

4 weekly IV infusions

(1 hour infusion)

All patients receive

initial treatment cycle

Individualized treatment cycles

(up to 3 cycles in 26 weeks)

Time between cycles determined by

duration of clinically meaningful

improvement (CMI)

Retreatment criteria:

  • ≥8 weeks since initiation of previous cycle
  • Total MG-ADL ≥5 points*
  • For MG-ADL responders, no CMI in MG-ADL (i.e., <2-point reduction compared to start of cycle)

*50% of the score attributed to non-ocular items; **(Acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, Steroid +/or Non-steroidal immunosuppressive therapy )

gMG, generalized myasthenia gravis; IV, intravenous4 Note: Patients requiring rescue therapy discontinued from the study treatment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 19:44:00 UTC
