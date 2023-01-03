Advanced search
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-02 am EST
352.10 EUR   +1.09%
01:01aargenx to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
01:00aArgenx to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022Bluebird Bio Closes $102 Million Sale of Priority Review Voucher to Argenx
MT
argenx to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 01:01am EST
January 3, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan and the EU. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com


Financials
Sales 2022 417 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2022 -802 M -855 M -855 M
Net cash 2022 1 714 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 480 M 20 758 M 20 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 42,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 352,10 €
Average target price 452,59 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE1.09%20 758
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.00%34 297
GENMAB A/S0.00%27 619