Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Argenx SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/03 11:35:08 am EDT
283.40 EUR   +1.29%
01:01aargenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
01:00aArgenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/03Morgan Stanley Upgrades Argenx to Overweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $375
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

argenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

05/04/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


May 4, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. P.T. in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com


All news about ARGENX SE
01:01aargenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
01:00aArgenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/03Morgan Stanley Upgrades Argenx to Overweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $375
MT
04/28ARGENX : argenx to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on May ..
PU
04/28Argenx to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on May 5, 20..
AQ
04/05Argenx SE Says Long-Term Vyvgart Treatment Reduces Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Sympto..
MT
04/05Argenx's Myasthenia Gravis Drug Shows Improved Disease Scores In Late-stage Extension T..
MT
04/05Argenx Presents Interim Results from ADAPT+ Open-Label Extension Study Evaluating VYVGA..
AQ
04/05Argenx Presents Interim Results from ADAPT+ Open-Label Extension Study Evaluating VYVGA..
CI
04/01argenx to Present New Data from Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Program at 2022 American ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGENX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 -998 M -1 052 M -1 052 M
Net cash 2022 361 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 483 M 16 324 M 16 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 118x
EV / Sales 2023 33,4x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 100%
Chart ARGENX SE
Duration : Period :
argenx SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 283,40 €
Average target price 332,36 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karl Gubitz Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Non-Executive Chairman
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Luc Truyen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGENX SE-10.12%16 324
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.91%75 737
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.59%70 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.55%66 689
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 493
BIONTECH SE-43.35%35 418