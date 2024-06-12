Argeo AS: Argeo selected for RWE Canopy offshore wind project

Asker, 12.06.2024 Argeo is pleased to announce contract award to execute initial

site investigation survey for RWE's Canopy offshore wind project, in Northern

California.



The contract includes a 40-day initial site investigation survey, with an option

for an additional 30 days. The project's first activities will commence in June,

with Argeo utilizing its Hugin 6000, equipped with latest state-of-the-art

sensors, and a chartered vessel.



"We are pleased to announce the contract with RWE. We bring our expertise in

autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys to the RWE Canopy offshore wind

project, and we are confident this project will pave the way for future growth

and innovation in the renewable energy industry." states Argeo CEO, Trond

Figenschou Crantz.



By comprehensively 'mapping' the seafloor, Argeo will assist RWE in acquiring

data and deliver reports to better understand biodiversity, habitats, and

environmental factors to ensure responsible project planning and design.



The 1.6 GW offshore wind project will be one of the first commercial scale

floating offshore wind farms that will deliver sustainable power and help firmly

position the North Coast as a hub for the floating offshore wind industry on the

West Coast.



"We look forward to working with Argeo on RWE's site investigation campaign for

our first commercial-scale floating wind project," said Rob Mastria, Project

Director for Canopy Offshore Wind. "Argeo has worked with RWE's site

investigation, stakeholder and development teams to put together a high-quality

technical solution that considered feedback from state and federal agencies and

the local community to ensure this work minimizes impacts to ocean users and

marine life."



"This contract with RWE is a pivotal step for Argeo with expansion of our

activities in North and South America," states Argeo VP NSA, Dave Gentle. "This

project is essential in advancing our capabilities within the renewables sector,

specifically in floating offshore wind. By securing an important contract in

this market, we not only enhance our technological expertise but also reinforce

our commitment to supporting the transition to sustainable energy sources. This

endeavor positions Argeo at the forefront of innovation and excellence in

renewable energy projects across the Americas."



For more information, please contact:



Trond Figenschou Crantz, CEO

Email: trond.crantz@argeo.no

Phone: +47 976 37 273



About Argeo

Argeo is an Offshore Service company with a mission to transform the ocean

surveying and inspection industry by utilizing autonomous surface and underwater

robotics solutions. Equipped with unique sensors and advanced digital imaging

technology, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV's) will significantly

increase efficiency and imaging quality in addition to contributing to

significant reduction in CO2 emissions from operations for the global industry

in which the Company operates.



The Company's highly accurate digital models and digital twin solutions are

based on geophysical, hydrographic, and geological methods from shallow waters

to the deepest oceans for the market segments Oil & Gas, Renewables, Marine

Minerals and Offshore Installations. Argeo was established in 2017 and has

offices in Asker (Oslo), Tromsø, Stockholm, Edinburgh, Houston, Rio de Janeiro,

and Singapore. Since its incorporation, Argeo has carried out complex projects

for some of Norway's largest companies in the field.



The company is listed on The Euronext Growth in Oslo under the ticker: ARGEO.



Please visit www.argeo.no for more information.





