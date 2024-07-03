Argeo AS: Half-year operational update

03 Jul 2024 08:00 CEST

Argeo AS

Asker, 03.07.2024 Please find attached half-year operational update from Argeo.
Highlights are outlined below.

Argeo Searcher
• Vessel Inspection: Completed intermediate planned vessel inspection in Durban
• Docking & Transit: Vessel docked out on June 26 and started transit to
Trinidad & Tobago 27 June
• Crew Change: Planned crew change in Cape Town 2 July
• Arrival: Estimated arrival in Trinidad & Tobago medio-July
• Project Milestone: The Searcher will complete the Calypso project end-August

Argeo Venture
• Current Project: TotalEnergies, Namibia Venus project
• Performance: Very good
• Production Status: Ahead of schedule
• Completion Target: Maintaining earlier completion target end-of-2024

Hugin 6000/Ocean Guardian
• Mobilization & commencement: Completed mobilization for RWE and commencing
production
• Project: Canopy Floating offshore wind project
• Current Phase: First phase of site investigations
• Duration: 40 days firm + 30 optional days
• Optional Days: Good likelihood of optional days taken

For more information, please contact:

Trond Figenschou Crantz, CEO
Email: trond.crantz@argeo.no
Phone: +47 976 37 273

About Argeo
Argeo is an Offshore Service company with a mission to transform the ocean
surveying and inspection industry by utilizing autonomous surface and underwater
robotics solutions. Equipped with unique sensors and advanced digital imaging
technology, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV's) will significantly
increase efficiency and imaging quality in addition to contributing to
significant reduction in CO2 emissions from operations for the global industry
in which the Company operates.

The Company's highly accurate digital models and digital twin solutions are
based on geophysical, hydrographic, and geological methods from shallow waters
to the deepest oceans for the market segments Oil & Gas, Renewables, Marine
Minerals and Offshore Installations. Argeo was established in 2017 and has
offices in Asker (Oslo), Tromsø, Stockholm, Edinburgh, Houston, Rio de Janeiro,
and Singapore. Since its incorporation, Argeo has carried out complex projects
for some of Norway's largest companies in the field.

The company is listed on The Euronext Growth in Oslo under the ticker: ARGEO.

Please visit www.argeo.no for more information.

More information:
622977_Argeo Half-year operational update 2024.pdf

622977_Argeo Half-year operational update 2024.pdf

