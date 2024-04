Argeo AS is a Norway-based provider of geophysical surveying and mapping services. Its aims to transform the ocean space survey and inspection industry thought robotics, sensor and imaging technology. The Company specialty is constructing and designing advanced and accurate digital models and digital twin solutions based on geophysical, hydrographic, and geological methods, as well as sensors and robotic / autonomous technology for purposes such as Infrastructure, Offshore Wind, Oil & Gas, and Deep Sea Minerals. The Company was established in 2017 and has offices in Asker, Tromso, Houston and Singapore.