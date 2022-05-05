Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Argeo AS
  News
  Summary
    ARGEO   NO0010946593

ARGEO AS

(ARGEO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/05 05:45:32 am EDT
4.820 NOK   -0.41%
Argeo : AUV work for Statens Vegvesen completed successfully and on time

05/05/2022 | 05:44am EDT
ASKER, 5 May 2022:

Argeo confirmed late March an agreement comprising of AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) work for Statens Vegvesen (Norwegian Public Roads Administration) on the Bjørnafjorden E36 crossing. The project, valued at 8.5 MNOK, has now been completed.

The Bjørnafjorden crossing is the world's longest floating bridge project and Argeo contributed utilizing one of its deep-water SeaRaptor 6000 AUV's for data acquisition in combination with the Company's proven data processing and modelling software to deliver actionable results for this exceptional project.

- We are pleased to announce that the SeaRaptor's first commercial acquisition project has been completed and that it was a success, says Trond Crantz, CEO in Argeo. - The team completed the project for Statens Vegvesen, on time with the data scoped for the project, Crantz continues.

The Bjørnafjorden crossing is in a challenging area and geology requiring deep-water AUV's for seabed mapping and this project further exemplifies the need for AUV's in our Engineering and Construction market segments, where Argeo is contributing to improved infrastructure connectivity for the E39 Hordfast.

Statens Vegvesen has confirmed to Argeo that data acquisition on anchor locations has been completed, and that the data they received was of a very high quality, and that the operations was executed in an efficient and safe manner without any HSE incident.

Going forward, Argeo will start its planned multi-Client program for the Utsira Nord Offshore Wind, recently approved by the Norwegian authorities. During the operation Argeo will be using its state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) equipped with all necessary sensors to acquire high-quality data over the licenses planned for offshore wind construction. The program is receiving great interest from the industry.

Disclaimer

Argeo AS published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 09:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15,8 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net income 2021 -18,1 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net cash 2021 59,9 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 206 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float -
Chart ARGEO AS
Duration : Period :
Argeo AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGEO AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trond Erling Figenschou Crantz Chief Executive Officer
Odd Erik Rudshaug Chief Financial Officer
Jan Pihl Grimnes Chairman
Thorbjørn Rekdal Chief Technology Officer
Bjørn Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGEO AS-41.48%22
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.14%7 290
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.18.80%4 119
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.59%2 982
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-33.76%2 260
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-1.72%1 897