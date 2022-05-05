Argeo : AUV work for Statens Vegvesen completed successfully and on time

ASKER, 5 May 2022:

Argeo confirmed late March an agreement comprising of AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) work for Statens Vegvesen (Norwegian Public Roads Administration) on the Bjørnafjorden E36 crossing. The project, valued at 8.5 MNOK, has now been completed.

The Bjørnafjorden crossing is the world's longest floating bridge project and Argeo contributed utilizing one of its deep-water SeaRaptor 6000 AUV's for data acquisition in combination with the Company's proven data processing and modelling software to deliver actionable results for this exceptional project.

- We are pleased to announce that the SeaRaptor's first commercial acquisition project has been completed and that it was a success, says Trond Crantz, CEO in Argeo. - The team completed the project for Statens Vegvesen, on time with the data scoped for the project, Crantz continues.

The Bjørnafjorden crossing is in a challenging area and geology requiring deep-water AUV's for seabed mapping and this project further exemplifies the need for AUV's in our Engineering and Construction market segments, where Argeo is contributing to improved infrastructure connectivity for the E39 Hordfast.

Statens Vegvesen has confirmed to Argeo that data acquisition on anchor locations has been completed, and that the data they received was of a very high quality, and that the operations was executed in an efficient and safe manner without any HSE incident.

Going forward, Argeo will start its planned multi-Client program for the Utsira Nord Offshore Wind, recently approved by the Norwegian authorities. During the operation Argeo will be using its state-of-the-art autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) equipped with all necessary sensors to acquire high-quality data over the licenses planned for offshore wind construction. The program is receiving great interest from the industry.

