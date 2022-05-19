Argeo : Interim Report Q1-2022 (pdf)

CEO Letter

Argeo is on a mission to transform the ocean surveying and inspection industry through robotization and providing data driven decisions for our customers. As last year was largely spent building the company commercially and developing our core technology, we start 2022 with a more developed fleet, at work on contracted business. The first quarter of the year proves that we are on the right course, continuously building our fleet and services to provide growth for our clients.

Steadily developing our fleet to meet market demand During the first quarter we ordered our first Hugin 6000 from Kongsberg, which will be strategically placed in Argeo's main geomarkets for rapid deployment serving the company's deep-watercustomers with state-of-the-arttechnology and data, growing our revenue potential. This is in addition to SeaRaptor 6000 AUV's procured in 2021.

We are also pleased to communicate that our USV, "Argus" is in its final stages of testing and will be commercially launched on May 24th.

Commercial

The first quarter has provided important work contracts for our AUV's. Firstly, the acquisition work for Statens Vegvesen at the Bjørnafjorden crossing, exemplified the need for AUV's in our Engineering and Construction market segments. The