Argeo : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)

"The second quarter has been exciting as the full fleet is now commercialised and the SeaRaptor Alpha has delivered excellent results on challenging projects and our first Hugin system have been working in Brazil acquiring data for a subsea installation project."
CEO Letter
The second quarter has been exciting as the full fleet is now commercialised and the SeaRaptor Alpha has delivered excellent results on challenging projects and our first Hugin system have been working in Brazil acquiring data for a subsea installation project. The first commercial project for our Hugin 6000 is nearing its execution phase and we have also had the pleasure of welcoming a new vehicle to our fleet as we proudly launched the first fully uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle (USV), Argeo Argus, in June. Sanctioning of new projects in the offshore wind sector are growing at good rate and we believe Argeo Argus is the perfect match for developers in this market segment. The demand for mapping & inspection services is increasing and we expect that offshore wind will be an important business segment for years to come.
The offshore energy sector has demanded our principal focus in 2022 and the second quarter has intensified this focus for Argeo internationally. The market is largely under supplied for approved concessions and reported sanctioning of project for 2023 and we experience an upsurge in requests and tenders in our core markets. We experience that our clients are expecting more from us, requesting a longer and complete service, moving towards full subsea services. In the quarter we have also taken delivery of several new Argeo technology systems for qualification, testing and commercial introduction into the market. Our offices in the US and Brazil are now fully up and running, which is where we see the largest demand for our services presently.
From developing and testing to commercial execution During the quarter we have brought our first two AUV systems from delivery and acceptance testing into commercial production readiness. The SeaRaptor Alpha has had its first commercial introduction in April on the SVV Bjørnafjorden project with great success on a demanding project before starting commercial qualification of Argeo LISTEN, our first IMR sensor system on a pipeline in the Norwegian sector.
Market and outlook
In general we see a strengthening in the market for offshore energy services, inflated prices (rates) and tighter supply, vessels, assets, and personnel for our key geomarkets. The offshore energy sector is leading on the sanctioning with several new concessions in both greenfield O&G and Offshore Wind. We have seen this trend starting in the brownfield market with strong activity for IMR services. One of our larger (tender) projects has taken longer to finalize but is nearing final negotiation, additionally several new projects are entering into execution early Q3. Balancing assets for the right project with the right risk/reward ratio is important going forward, but I'm convinced this is an exercise familiar to the experienced management team of Argeo.
Trond Figenschou Crantz
CEO of Argeo
Highlights
Q2 Highlights
NOK 75 million private placement
AUV work for Statens Vegvesen completed
AUV work in Brazil completed
Commercialization of Argeo LISTEN IMR tool completed
Multi-clientoffshore wind project at Utsira Nord started
Argeo "Argus" commercially launched
Other events
SeaRaptor "Bravo" completed ultra-deep water AUV survey work in Q3
Hugin 6000 project going according to plan, commencing work Q3
Highlights of the quarter
In March Argeo signed an agreement with Kongsberg Maritime for the purchase of a Hugin 6000 AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) for delivery early H2 2022. The follow-on commercial project is now firm and the AUV will commence operation in September
Following the delivery of the first SeaRaptor (Alpha) in Q1 a lot of work has been done to fully qualify and commercialize the system allowing the new vehicle and crew to start commercial production early in Q2 and after a short upgrade of our sensor system Argeo LISTEN ready for full scale IMR work in Q3.
In March, Argeo was awarded a contract comprising of AUV work for Statens Vegvesen (Norwegian Public Roads Administration) on the Bjørnafjorden E36 crossing with a contract value of 8.5 MNOK. The main portion of the project was completed end of April ahead of scheduled. The project was carried out using SeaRaptor Alpha and was very successful, providing the customer with high quality seabed and seismic data.
A combination of work at Utsira Nord for the MultiClient offshore wind project and commercial test of Argeo LISTEN Electromagnetic IMR sensors followed in May/June in addition to taking delivery of the second SeaRaptor system (Bravo).
The Argeo Argus USV (Autonomous Surface Vessel) was delivered late May and its commercialisation and qualification completed in June, the first data acquisition project is planned to start early Q3
As reported earlier in Q1, the deep-water SeaRaptor project had to be moved to early July due to vessel availability related to drydocking and was carried out using the SeaRaptor Bravo.
Argeo aims to transform the ocean space survey and inspection industry through robotics, sensor, and imaging technology. This is expected to provide an increase in data accuracy, detail, and collection efficiency, as well as a reduced CO2 footprint by reducing the need for large surface vessels. Argeo's markets are in infrastructure, offshore wind, oil & gas inspection as well as deep-water mineral exploration.
Argeo at a glance
GEOMARKETS
AUV CREWS
ASSETS
