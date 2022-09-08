Argeo : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)

CEO Letter

The second quarter has been exciting as the full fleet is now commercialised and the SeaRaptor Alpha has delivered excellent results on challenging projects and our first Hugin system have been working in Brazil acquiring data for a subsea installation project. The first commercial project for our Hugin 6000 is nearing its execution phase and we have also had the pleasure of welcoming a new vehicle to our fleet as we proudly launched the first fully uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle (USV), Argeo Argus, in June. Sanctioning of new projects in the offshore wind sector are growing at good rate and we believe Argeo Argus is the perfect match for developers in this market segment. The demand for mapping & inspection services is increasing and we expect that offshore wind will be an important business segment for years to come.

The offshore energy sector has demanded our principal focus in 2022 and the second quarter has intensified this focus for Argeo internationally. The market is largely under supplied for approved concessions and reported sanctioning of project for 2023 and we experience an upsurge in requests and tenders in our core markets. We experience that our clients are expecting more from us, requesting a longer and complete service, moving towards full subsea services. In the quarter we have also taken delivery of several new Argeo technology systems for qualification, testing and commercial introduction into the market. Our offices in the US and Brazil are now fully up and running, which is where we see the largest demand for our services presently.