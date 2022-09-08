Log in
    ARGEO   NO0010946593

ARGEO AS

(ARGEO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:48 2022-09-07 am EDT
4.000 NOK   -1.96%
ARGEO : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
ARGEO : Presentation Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
Argeo's New Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Starts Commercial Work
MT
Argeo : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)

09/08/2022
Quarterly Report

Q2 2022

Digitizing the ocean space

Contents

Letter from CEO……………………………………………...…

3

Q2 Highlights ………….……………………………………...…

4

Argeo at a Glance………………………………….….…….…

5

About Argeo ….…………….…………….…………..…………

6

Market review ………………………………………..………….

8

Company update …………….…………….…….……….….

8

Financial Review ………………………………….….…..……

11

Notes ……………………………………………………..….….….

18

2

"The second quarter has been exciting as the full fleet is now commercialised and the SeaRaptor Alpha has delivered excellent results on challenging projects and our first Hugin system have been working in Brazil acquiring data for a subsea installation project."

CEO Letter

The second quarter has been exciting as the full fleet is now commercialised and the SeaRaptor Alpha has delivered excellent results on challenging projects and our first Hugin system have been working in Brazil acquiring data for a subsea installation project. The first commercial project for our Hugin 6000 is nearing its execution phase and we have also had the pleasure of welcoming a new vehicle to our fleet as we proudly launched the first fully uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle (USV), Argeo Argus, in June. Sanctioning of new projects in the offshore wind sector are growing at good rate and we believe Argeo Argus is the perfect match for developers in this market segment. The demand for mapping & inspection services is increasing and we expect that offshore wind will be an important business segment for years to come.

The offshore energy sector has demanded our principal focus in 2022 and the second quarter has intensified this focus for Argeo internationally. The market is largely under supplied for approved concessions and reported sanctioning of project for 2023 and we experience an upsurge in requests and tenders in our core markets. We experience that our clients are expecting more from us, requesting a longer and complete service, moving towards full subsea services. In the quarter we have also taken delivery of several new Argeo technology systems for qualification, testing and commercial introduction into the market. Our offices in the US and Brazil are now fully up and running, which is where we see the largest demand for our services presently.

From developing and testing to commercial execution During the quarter we have brought our first two AUV systems from delivery and acceptance testing into commercial production readiness. The SeaRaptor Alpha has had its first commercial introduction in April on the SVV Bjørnafjorden project with great success on a demanding project before starting commercial qualification of Argeo LISTEN, our first IMR sensor system on a pipeline in the Norwegian sector.

Market and outlook

In general we see a strengthening in the market for offshore energy services, inflated prices (rates) and tighter supply, vessels, assets, and personnel for our key geomarkets. The offshore energy sector is leading on the sanctioning with several new concessions in both greenfield O&G and Offshore Wind. We have seen this trend starting in the brownfield market with strong activity for IMR services. One of our larger (tender) projects has taken longer to finalize but is nearing final negotiation, additionally several new projects are entering into execution early Q3. Balancing assets for the right project with the right risk/reward ratio is important going forward, but I'm convinced this is an exercise familiar to the experienced management team of Argeo.

Trond Figenschou Crantz

CEO of Argeo

3

Highlights

Q2 Highlights

  • NOK 75 million private placement
  • AUV work for Statens Vegvesen completed
  • AUV work in Brazil completed
  • Commercialization of Argeo LISTEN IMR tool completed
  • Multi-clientoffshore wind project at Utsira Nord started
  • Argeo "Argus" commercially launched

Other events

  • SeaRaptor "Bravo" completed ultra-deep water AUV survey work in Q3
  • Hugin 6000 project going according to plan, commencing work Q3

Highlights of the quarter

In March Argeo signed an agreement with Kongsberg Maritime for the purchase of a Hugin 6000 AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) for delivery early H2 2022. The follow-on commercial project is now firm and the AUV will commence operation in September

Following the delivery of the first SeaRaptor (Alpha) in Q1 a lot of work has been done to fully qualify and commercialize the system allowing the new vehicle and crew to start commercial production early in Q2 and after a short upgrade of our sensor system Argeo LISTEN ready for full scale IMR work in Q3.

In March, Argeo was awarded a contract comprising of AUV work for Statens Vegvesen (Norwegian Public Roads Administration) on the Bjørnafjorden E36 crossing with a contract value of 8.5 MNOK. The main portion of the project was completed end of April ahead of scheduled. The project was carried out using SeaRaptor Alpha and was very successful, providing the customer with high quality seabed and seismic data.

A combination of work at Utsira Nord for the MultiClient offshore wind project and commercial test of Argeo LISTEN Electromagnetic IMR sensors followed in May/June in addition to taking delivery of the second SeaRaptor system (Bravo).

The Argeo Argus USV (Autonomous Surface Vessel) was delivered late May and its commercialisation and qualification completed in June, the first data acquisition project is planned to start early Q3

As reported earlier in Q1, the deep-water SeaRaptor project had to be moved to early July due to vessel availability related to drydocking and was carried out using the SeaRaptor Bravo.

4

Argeo aims to transform the ocean space survey and inspection industry through robotics, sensor, and imaging technology. This is expected to provide an increase in data accuracy, detail, and collection efficiency, as well as a reduced CO2 footprint by reducing the need for large surface vessels. Argeo's markets are in infrastructure, offshore wind, oil & gas inspection as well as deep-water mineral exploration.

Argeo at a glance

4

3

5

GEOMARKETS

AUV CREWS

ASSETS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argeo AS published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 15,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 59,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 M 17,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Trond Erling Figenschou Crantz Chief Executive Officer
Odd Erik Rudshaug Chief Financial Officer
Jan Pihl Grimnes Chairman
Thorbjørn Rekdal Chief Technology Officer
Bjørn Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGEO AS-51.63%17
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.75%7 539
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.102.24%6 682
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.88%3 368
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.59%3 354
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-4.47%1 754