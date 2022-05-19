Log in
    ARGEO   NO0010946593

ARGEO AS

(ARGEO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/18 09:38:19 am EDT
4.840 NOK   +1.26%
02:22aARGEO : Interim Report Q1-2022 (pdf)
PU
02:22aARGEO : Presentation Q1-2022 (pdf)
PU
05/13Argeo AS - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022
AQ
Argeo : Presentation Q1-2022 (pdf)

05/19/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Digitizing the ocean space

Argeo Q1 company presentation

19 MAY 2022

TROND FIGENSCHOU CRANTZ, CEO ARGEO ODD ERIK RUDSHAUG, CFO ARGEO

Disclaimer

  • This presentation includes and is based on, among other things, forward-looking information and statements
  • Such forward-looking information and statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of Argeo or assumptions based on information available to the company
  • Such forward-looking information and statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions
  • Argeo cannot give any assurance as to the correctness of such information and statements

Agenda

Highlights

Introduction to Argeo

Operational update

Technology

Financials

Outlook

Side 3

Highlights

Introduction to Argeo

Agenda

Operational update

Technology

Financials

Outlook

Highlights

Q1 Highlights

  • Ordered a new Hugin 6000 from Kongsberg
  • Signed a 12-month project for the new Hugin 6000 AUV
  • Awarded a NOK 8.5 million contract from Statens Vegvesen for the Sea Raptor "Alpha"
  • Completed Sea Acceptance Testing (SAT) in the North-Sea
  • First Sea Raptor delivered in February 2022
  • Remaining work for the Hugin project in Brazil given new startup in late May

Subsequent events

  • NOK 75 million private placement in April 2022
  • AUV work for Statens Vegvesen successfully completed
  • Commenced Multi-Client offshore wind project at Utsira Nord
  • Deep-waterSeaRaptor project moved to early July

Page 5

Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 206 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float -
Chart ARGEO AS
Duration : Period :
Argeo AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGEO AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trond Erling Figenschou Crantz Chief Executive Officer
Odd Erik Rudshaug Chief Financial Officer
Jan Pihl Grimnes Chairman
Thorbjørn Rekdal Chief Technology Officer
Bjørn Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGEO AS-41.48%21
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.86%7 991
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.35.90%4 611
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.80%3 049
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-30.28%2 328
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-0.98%1 871