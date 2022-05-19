Argeo : Presentation Q1-2022 (pdf)

Digitizing the ocean space
Argeo Q1 company presentation
19 MAY 2022
TROND FIGENSCHOU CRANTZ, CEO ARGEO ODD ERIK RUDSHAUG, CFO ARGEO
Disclaimer
Agenda
Highlights
Introduction to Argeo
Operational update
Technology
Financials
Outlook
Side 3
Highlights
Introduction to Argeo
Agenda
Operational update
Technology
Highlights
Q1 Highlights
Subsequent events
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Argeo AS published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 06:21:07 UTC.