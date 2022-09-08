Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Argeo AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGEO   NO0010946593

ARGEO AS

(ARGEO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:48 2022-09-07 am EDT
4.000 NOK   -1.96%
02:20aARGEO : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
02:20aARGEO : Presentation Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
09/06Argeo's New Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Starts Commercial Work
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argeo : Presentation Q2-2022 (pdf)

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digitizing the ocean space

Argeo Q2 company presentation

8 SEPTEMBER 2022

TROND FIGENSCHOU CRANTZ, CEO ARGEO ODD ERIK RUDSHAUG, CFO ARGEO

Disclaimer

  • This presentation includes and is based on, among other things, forward-looking information and statements
  • Such forward-looking information and statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of Argeo or assumptions based on information available to the company
  • Such forward-looking information and statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions
  • Argeo cannot give any assurance as to the correctness of such information and statements

Agenda

Highlights

Introduction to Argeo

Operational update

Commercial & Market update

Technology

Financials

Outlook

Side 3

Highlights

Introduction to Argeo

Agenda

Operational update

Commercial & Market update

Technology

Financials

Outlook

Highlights

Q2 Highlights

  • NOK 75 million private placement
  • AUV work for Statens Vegvesen completed
  • AUV work in Brazil completed
  • Commercialization of Argeo LISTEN IMR tool completed
  • Multiclient offshore wind project at Utsira Nord started
  • Argeo "Argus" commercially launched
  • Argeo do Brazil in Rio de Janeiro setup completed

Later events

  • SeaRaptor "Bravo" completed ultra-deep water AUV survey work in Q3
  • Hugin 6000 project going according to plan, commencing work Q3

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argeo AS published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGEO AS
02:20aARGEO : Interim Report Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
02:20aARGEO : Presentation Q2-2022 (pdf)
PU
09/06Argeo's New Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Starts Commercial Work
MT
09/06Argeo AS - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022
AQ
09/06Argeo AS - New Hugin 6000 AUV system starts commercial work with a contract valued at 4..
AQ
09/06Argeo AS Announces New Hugin 6000 AUV System Starts Commercial Work with A Contract Val..
CI
07/27Argeo Completes Ultra-Deep Water Work for Unnamed Customer
MT
06/16ARGEO AS : Minutes from Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/16ARGEO AS - ARGEO ARGUS COMMERCIALLY :
AQ
06/16Argeo AS Commercially Launches Argeo Argus
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 15,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 59,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 M 17,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Chart ARGEO AS
Duration : Period :
Argeo AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGEO AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trond Erling Figenschou Crantz Chief Executive Officer
Odd Erik Rudshaug Chief Financial Officer
Jan Pihl Grimnes Chairman
Thorbjørn Rekdal Chief Technology Officer
Bjørn Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGEO AS-51.63%17
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.75%7 539
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.102.24%6 682
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.88%3 368
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.59%3 354
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-4.47%1 754