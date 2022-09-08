Argeo : Presentation Q2-2022 (pdf)

Digitizing the ocean space
Argeo Q2 company presentation
8 SEPTEMBER 2022
TROND FIGENSCHOU CRANTZ, CEO ARGEO ODD ERIK RUDSHAUG, CFO ARGEO
Disclaimer
Agenda
Highlights
Introduction to Argeo
Operational update
Commercial & Market update
Technology
Financials
Outlook
Side 3
Highlights
Introduction to Argeo
Agenda
Operational update
Commercial & Market update
Technology
Financials
Outlook
Highlights
Q2 Highlights
Later events
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Argeo AS published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.