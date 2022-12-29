Argo Blockchain : Closing of Transaction with Galaxy Digital

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"). The Company has sold its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million (£54 million), refinanced its asset-backed loans, and entered into a hosting agreement with Galaxy to maintain Argo's mining machine at the Helios facility. Full details of the transactions were disclosed in an announcement on 28 December 2022.

For further information please contact:

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit https://argoblockchain.com.

‍