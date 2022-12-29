Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Argo Blockchain plc
  News
  Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-12-29 am EST
6.767 GBX   +4.10%
03:07aArgo Blockchain Closes Helios Deal with Galaxy
MT
03:00aArgo Blockchain completes USD65 million deal in Texas
AN
02:17aArgo Blockchain Closes Sale of US Facility to Galaxy Digital, Refinance Loans
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo Blockchain : Closing of Transaction with Galaxy Digital

12/29/2022 | 02:13am EST
Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy"). The Company has sold its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million (£54 million), refinanced its asset-backed loans, and entered into a hosting agreement with Galaxy to maintain Argo's mining machine at the Helios facility. Full details of the transactions were disclosed in an announcement on 28 December 2022.

For further information please contact:

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit https://argoblockchain.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 64,1 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net income 2022 -47,0 M -56,5 M -56,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Argo Blockchain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,50 GBX
Average target price 6,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Jasmin Kaur Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-93.40%37
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-84.68%550
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-90.43%367
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-92.96%164
CLEANSPARK, INC.-80.99%130
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-87.07%118