    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:41 2022-06-23 am EDT
34.27 GBX   +0.80%
Argo Blockchain : June 2022 | Investor Presentation

06/23/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
We power the world's most innovative and sustainable blockchain infrastructure

argoblockchain.com

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN

Investor Presentation

June 2022

NASDAQ: ARBK; LSE: ARB

LEGAL DISCLAIMERS

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the build-out and expected completion of our Helios mining facility in Texas. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "may," "will," "likely," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "plan," "believe," "intend," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "project," "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, the principal risks and uncertainties listed in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

Non-IFRS Measures

This presentation contains references to certain non-IFRS measures including EBITDA, EBITDA margin and mining margin, each of which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Our management team uses these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate our profitability and efficiency, to compare operating results to prior periods, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-IFRS financial information to supplement their IFRS results. The non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and mining margin each have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider any of these measures either in isolation or as a substitute for other methods of analyzing the results as reported under IFRS.

Exchange Rates

For the convenience of the reader, in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, translations from pound sterling into U.S. dollars were made at the rate of £1.00 to $1.31. Such U.S. dollar amounts are not necessarily indicative of the amounts of U.S. dollars that could actually have been purchased upon exchange of pound sterling at the dates indicated or any other date.

Argo at-a-glance

Industry-leading cryptocurrency miner with a focus on sustainability

3.6 EH/s

100%

TEXAS

Mining capacity

Carbon neutral4

(SHA-256)1

2,379

Lubbock

44,000+

Helios

Dallas

Mining machines in

HODL of Bitcoin and

Canada & US1

Bitcoin Equivalents5

Houston

76%

~10% HODL

Mining margin

Allocation to Argo Labs

(industry leading)2,3

non-mining activities

1. Existing mining machines as of May 31, 2022 (1.9 EH/s on 27,000+ machines) and contracted purchases from Bitmain (1.7 EH/s on

17,000 machines). 2. Please see Appendix for reconciliation for non-IFRS measures to IFRS. 3. Argo mining margin defined as:

(cryptocurrency mining revenue - direct costs) / cryptocurrency mining revenue.

4. Includes carbon credits 5. As of May

31, 2022 and includes 187 BTC equivalents

3

Baie Comeau

Montreal

Mirabel

Facilities

Argo is one of the most efficient, sustainable, and forward-thinking miners in the world

Mining at scale with low

Supply agreement with Intel

Climate positive

cost power -

for next-generation

with focus on

up to 800 MW in Texas

ASIC chips

sustainability

4

Track Record of Execution

Significant scaling since inception and clear visibility to continued growth

Texas facility online

in May 2022

~5,5 EH/s1

Company Founded

Listed on LSE as a

Mining-as-a-Service

("MaaS") company

$3,687

0.8 EH/s

Pivoted from MaaS to

mining for own account & began fleet accumulation

$7,167

0.2 EH/s

Acquired 160 acres to build 200

MW facility in Texas, as well as

Diversified into digital

two Quebec data centers1

$46,320

1.6 EH/s

blockchain infrastructure

$29,023

0.6 EH/s

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2020

Dec 2021

Dec 2022E

Note: BTC Prices represent year-end figures at close.

5

1. Anticipated incremental hashrate from Intel ASIC machines is based on assumptions

could vary due to several factors including supply chain issues, regulatory issues, available

using current production forecasts. The projected timeline and the price of Bitcoin.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 19:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 12,3 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 97,9 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,00 GBX
Average target price 226,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-62.32%200
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-79.43%11 525
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-79.46%718
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-80.55%693
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-79.40%623
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-76.68%245