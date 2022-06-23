Argo Blockchain : June 2022 | Investor Presentation
06/23/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
We power the world's most innovative and sustainable blockchain infrastructure
argoblockchain.com
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN
Investor Presentation
June 2022
NASDAQ: ARBK; LSE: ARB
LEGAL DISCLAIMERS
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the build-out and expected completion of our Helios mining facility in Texas. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "may," "will," "likely," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "plan," "believe," "intend," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "project," "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, the principal risks and uncertainties listed in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
Non-IFRS Measures
This presentation contains references to certain non-IFRS measures including EBITDA, EBITDA margin and mining margin, each of which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Our management team uses these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate our profitability and efficiency, to compare operating results to prior periods, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. The Company believes that these non-IFRS financial measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-IFRS financial information to supplement their IFRS results. The non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and mining margin each have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider any of these measures either in isolation or as a substitute for other methods of analyzing the results as reported under IFRS.
Exchange Rates
For the convenience of the reader, in this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, translations from pound sterling into U.S. dollars were made at the rate of £1.00 to $1.31. Such U.S. dollar amounts are not necessarily indicative of the amounts of U.S. dollars that could actually have been purchased upon exchange of pound sterling at the dates indicated or any other date.
Argo at-a-glance
Industry-leading cryptocurrency miner with a focus on sustainability
3.6 EH/s
100%
TEXAS
Mining capacity
Carbon neutral4
(SHA-256)1
2,379
Lubbock
44,000+
Helios
Dallas
Mining machines in
HODL of Bitcoin and
Canada & US1
Bitcoin Equivalents5
Houston
76%
~10% HODL
Mining margin
Allocation to Argo Labs
(industry leading)2,3
non-mining activities
1. Existing mining machines as of May 31, 2022 (1.9 EH/s on 27,000+ machines) and contracted purchases from Bitmain (1.7 EH/s on
17,000 machines). 2. Please see Appendix for reconciliation for non-IFRS measures to IFRS. 3. Argo mining margin defined as:
(cryptocurrency mining revenue - direct costs) / cryptocurrency mining revenue.
4. Includes carbon credits 5. As of May
31, 2022 and includes 187 BTC equivalents
3
Baie Comeau
Montreal
Mirabel
Facilities
Argo is one of the most efficient, sustainable, and forward-thinking miners in the world
Mining at scale with low
Supply agreement with Intel
Climate positive
cost power -
for next-generation
with focus on
up to 800 MW in Texas
ASIC chips
sustainability
4
Track Record of Execution
Significant scaling since inception and clear visibility to continued growth
Texas facility online
in May 2022
~5,5 EH/s1
Company Founded
Listed on LSE as a
Mining-as-a-Service
("MaaS") company
$3,687
0.8 EH/s
Pivoted from MaaS to
mining for own account & began fleet accumulation
$7,167
0.2 EH/s
Acquired 160 acres to build 200
MW facility in Texas, as well as
Diversified into digital
two Quebec data centers1
$46,320
1.6 EH/s
blockchain infrastructure
$29,023
0.6 EH/s
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2020
Dec 2021
Dec 2022E
Note: BTC Prices represent year-end figures at close.
5
1. Anticipated incremental hashrate from Intel ASIC machines is based on assumptions
could vary due to several factors including supply chain issues, regulatory issues, available
using current production forecasts. The projected timeline and the price of Bitcoin.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.