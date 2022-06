Argo Blockchain : Q&A to Follow AGM Announcement

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), ("Argo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to confirm the arrangements for the previously announced Post AGM Q&A. Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Executive Chairman, and Alex Appleton, Chief Financial Officer, will provide the Post AGM Q&A via the Investor Meet Platform on 29 June 2022 at 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am BST / 4:00am ET the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the registration link.

Investors who already follow Argo Blockchain plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit https://argoblockchain.com.