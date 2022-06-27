Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Blockchain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:48 2022-06-27 am EDT
34.27 GBX   -3.19%
12:45pARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Q&A to Follow AGM Announcement
PU
06/23ARGO BLOCKCHAIN : June 2022 | Investor Presentation
PU
06/22DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Announces Launch of Terra Pool, the First Bitcoin Pool Focused on Carbon-Neutral Mining
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo Blockchain : Q&A to Follow AGM Announcement

06/27/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), ("Argo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to confirm the arrangements for the previously announced Post AGM Q&A. Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Executive Chairman, and Alex Appleton, Chief Financial Officer, will provide the Post AGM Q&A via the Investor Meet Platform on 29 June 2022 at 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am BST / 4:00am ET the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the registration link.

Investors who already follow Argo Blockchain plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

For further information please contact:

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit https://argoblockchain.com.

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain plc published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 12,3 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2022 97,9 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
