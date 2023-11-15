ARGO BLOCKCHAIN
Q3 2023 Results
November 14, 2023
Today's Presenters
Seif El-Bakly
Jim MacCallum
Interim Chief Executive Officer /
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Laying a Strong Foundation for Success
Financial Discipline
Operational Excellence
Key Pillars
₿
Growth & Strategic Partnerships
Macro Environment
Avg:
$74
Avg:
$67
Avg:
$62
Avg:
$64
- Sustained increase in global hashrate
- Bitcoin prices relatively flat relative to Q2
- Seasonality in network hashrate during summer months
- Recent increases in BTC price, transaction fees, and hash price
- Near term catalysts for BTC price
- Spot Bitcoin ETF approval
- Halving event in April 2023
Q3 2023 Results (Unaudited)
- Mined 370 Bitcoin, or 4.0 BTC per day
- Generated revenue of $10.4 million
- Accrued ~$4.4 million in power credits from economic curtailment in Texas
- Q3'23: Mining margin of 58%, with an average direct cost per Bitcoin mined of $11,736
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million1 ($5.3 million for 9M 2023)
- Raised $7.5 million in gross proceeds via equity raise with UK institutional investors
- Reduced Galaxy debt by $5 million
- Ended the quarter with $8.0 million of cash
Mining Margin
Mining Revenue and Power Credits ($m)
Revenue
Power Credits
$14.8
$13.6
$11.7
$12.6
$11.4
$10.4
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Adjusted EBITDA ($m)
$3.1
$1.3
$1.1
Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23
49%
36%
58%
1. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-IFRS measures
Curtailment of Miners in Texas
7
Source: ERCOT
Q3 2023 Results (cont.)
$ in millions
Q3'23
Q2'23
% Change
Revenue
$10.4
$12.6
(17)%
Direct costs, net
(4.3)
(8.0)
(46)%
Mining Profit
$6.1
$4.5
33%
Mining Margin
58%
36%
Percentage
Non-recurring costs
$1.5
$0.6
157%
Non-mining operating
$3.1
$3.5
(11)%
expenses1
Total non-mining operating
$4.6
$4.1
13%
expenses
Adjusted EBITDA2
$3.1
$1.1
161%
2
Ending Cash Balance
$8.0
$9.1
1.
Excludes depreciation
2. See Appendix for reconciliation of non-IFRS measures
Financial Discipline - Cash Position
Focused on cash flow generation
1
1. Net cash proceeds from the equity raise were $7.0 million
Financial Discipline - Cost Reduction
Cost reduction improves cash flow generation and strengthens balance sheet
$16.5
Non-Mining Operating Expenses ($M)
$10.7
H2 2022
Quarterly
Average
$5.2
$4.4
Q1 2023
$4.1
$3.5
Q2 2023
Non-mining operating expenses Non-recurring costs
$4.6
$3.1
Q3 2023
