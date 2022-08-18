Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Blockchain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:14 2022-08-18 am EDT
46.46 GBX   -0.94%
06:24aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Sustainability Report - Form 6-K
PU
02:34aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Announces 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
02:14aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : 2022 - August | Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo Blockchain : Sustainability Report - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Sustainability Report

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report and that the Company is maintaining its climate positive status. The report provides an overview of the Company's climate-related performance since its 2020 Climate Strategy Report was published in August 2021.
With the aim of updating Argo shareholders on the Company's sustainability progress, this report will be published annually and serves as further evidence of Argo's commitment to its climate positive strategy.
The report outlines a number of significant milestones Argo has reached in this respect, which include:
● No Scope 1 emissions are produced as Argo does not have power generation or vehicle fleets at our sites;
● Most of Argo's GHG emissions would fall under Scope 2. While the majority of Argo's power comes from clean energy, Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) are purchased at Argo-owned or hosted facilities for emissions created by electricity use; and
● Scope 3 GHG emissions primarily come from upstream emissions from capital goods purchased, as well as fuel and energy-related activities. Verifiable Emissions Reductions (VERs) are purchased for all Argo activities in its value chain, and the Company will purchase additional VERs to maintain its climate positive status.
Looking ahead, Argo will continue to prioritize sustainability, which is demonstrated by the Company's ongoing and planned initiatives in energy efficiency, reducing e-waste, use of waste heat in partnership with local municipalities, and supporting the crypto mining industry with sustainability standards. In doing so, Argo hopes that other players in the crypto and Bitcoin mining space will join the mission.
"We are pleased to provide this report that highlights the progress we've made in our commitment to sustainability and Argo's climate strategy, and plan to maintain our climate positive status," said Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Argo. "For our team, sustainability is integral to our business model. This report highlights Argo's focus on improving mining efficiencies, reducing our impact on the planet, and increasing our overall productivity."
For further information please contact:
Argo Blockchain
Peter Wall
Chief Executive
via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd
Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva
+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities
Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens
+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets
Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com
+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896
Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations
Emma Valgimigli
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
Nasser Al-Sayed
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7888 672 701
+44 7915 033 739
About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visitwww.argoblockchain.com.
.

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain plc published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
06:24aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Sustainability Report - Form 6-K
PU
02:34aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Announces 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
02:14aARGO BLOCKCHAIN : 2022 - August | Sustainability Report
PU
08/05ARGO BLOCKCHAIN : July 2022 Operational Update - Form 6-K
PU
08/05Argo Blockchain Reports Monthly Rise in July Mining Revenue
MT
08/05ARGO BLOCKCHAIN : Announces July 2022 Operational Update
PU
08/05ARGO BLOCKCHAIN : July, 2022 Operational Update
PU
08/05Argo Blockchain plc Provides Operating Results for the Month of July 2022
CI
07/26Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Argo Blockchain Price Target to $5.25 From $7, Maintains Hold R..
MT
07/12MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 12, 2022
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 115 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 -9,71 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2022 97,9 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 224 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Argo Blockchain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,90 GBX
Average target price 226,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 383%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-52.05%270
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-52.98%1 805
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-62.61%1 290
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-51.72%509
CLEANSPARK, INC.-46.53%240
GREENIDGE GENERATION HOLDINGS INC.-77.45%152