For immediate release

18 July 2023

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

("Argo" or "the Company")

Proposed Placing of and Retail Offer for New Ordinary Shares

Argo Blockchain PLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), announces its intention to conduct a non pre-emptive placing of a minimum of 47,750,000 new ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing").

The issue price for the Placing Shares is 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price"), representing a discount of approximately 14 per cent. to the 30 trading day VWAP of the Company's existing ordinary shares for the period ended on 18 July 2023, and a discount of 25.92 per cent. to the closing mid-price of the Company's ordinary shares on 18 July 2023.

In addition to the Placing, the Company intends to make an offer on the PrimaryBid platform of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Retail Shares") at the Placing Price (the "Retail Offer"), to provide retail investors with an opportunity to participate in the equity fundraise. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms.

The Retail Offer is conditional on the Placing, but the Placing is not conditional on the Retail Offer.

The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding Process") which will be launched immediately following this announcement and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors. The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and its Appendices together being this "Announcement"). The Retail Shares will be subscribed for on the basis set out in the separate announcement regarding the Retail Offer released by the Company today, rather than pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement.

Rationale for the Placing and Use of proceeds

The proceeds of the proposed Placing and Retail Offer (together, the "Capital Raise") will be used to reduce the Company's outstanding indebtedness and to pursue strategic growth projects.

The Company currently has approximately £59.1 million of debt outstanding, including approximately £25.0 million owed to Galaxy Digital under an asset-backed loan and approximately £31.4 million of senior unsecured notes. The Company is confident that using a portion of the proceeds to reduce its indebtedness will be accretive to shareholders by reducing interest expense and strengthening the balance sheet.

The Company is evaluating a number of opportunities with power generators to help capture the full economic value of their stranded or underutilized energy. A portion of the proceeds from the Capital Raise will be used to pursue growth projects of this nature, which the Company believes will create long term shareholder value.

Details of the Placing

Tennyson Securities (a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP) is acting as the Company's agent (the "Agent") in connection with the Placing.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 to this Announcement.

The Agent will commence the Bookbuilding Process immediately following the release of this Announcement in respect of the Placing. The price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed will be the Placing Price. The book will open with immediate effect following this Announcement. The timing of the closing of the book, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Company and the Agent. Details of the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares and Retail Shares to be issued will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuilding Process. The Retail Shares will be issued at the same price as the Placing Price.

The Placing Shares and the Retail Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Applications will be made (i) to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List; and (ii) to London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares to trading on its main market for listed securities (together, "Admission").

Settlement for the Placing Shares and the Retail Shares and Admission is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2023. The Placing and the Retail Offer are conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective. The Placing is also conditional upon the placing agreement between the Company and the Agent (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. Appendix 1 to this Announcement sets out further information relating to the terms and conditions of the Placing. Investors who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including Appendix 1) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in Appendix 1.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Salamander Davoudi Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

APPENDIX 1 - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING APPENDIX 1) DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. EACH PLACEE (AS DEFINED BELOW) SHOULD CONSULT WITH ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, TAX, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL AND RELATED ASPECTS OF A SUBSCRIPTION FOR THE PLACING SHARES (AS DEFINED BELOW).

All offers of the Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus.

The Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Placing Shares are being offered and sold by the Company (A) outside the United States in offshore transactions as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S") and (B) in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in transactions not involving a "public offering" within the meaning of section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

Details of the Placing Agreement and of the Placing Shares

The Agent and the Company have today entered into a placing agreement (the "Placing Agreement") under which, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein, the Agent has agreed, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") at anissue price for the Placing Shares of 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price"), with the number of Placing Shares to be determined following completion of the bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the Ordinary Shares after Admission (as defined below).

Application for listing and admission to trading

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") (the "Official List") and to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange").

It is expected that settlement and admission of the Placing Shares will take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2023 (" Admission") and that dealings in the Placing Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange will commence at the same time (or such later time and/or date as the Agent may agree with the Company). The Placing is conditional upon, among other things, the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Bookbuild

Following this Announcement, the Agent will today commence an accelerated bookbuilding process to determine demand for participation in the Placing by Placees (the "Bookbuild"). This Appendix 1 gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. Members of the public are not entitled to participate.

The Agent and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuild as they may, in their absolute discretion, determine.

Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing

1. The Agent is acting as agent for the Company in connection with the Placing.

2. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited to participate by the Agent.

3. The Bookbuild will be conducted on the basis of a single price per Placing Share payable to the Agent, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, by all Placees whose bids are successful (such price being the Placing Price). The final number of Placing Shares to be issued at the Placing Price will be determined by the Company (in consultation with the Agent) following completion of the Bookbuild and any discount to the market price of the Ordinary Shares will be determined in accordance with the Listing Rules of the FCA. The final number of Placing Shares to be issued at the Placing Price will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS") following the completion of the Bookbuild.

4. To bid in the Bookbuild, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by telephone or in writing to their usual sales contact at the Agent. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee wishes to acquire at the Placing Price. Bids may be scaled down by the Agent on the basis referred to in paragraph 8 below.

5. A bid in the Bookbuild will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Appendix 1 and will be legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the Agent's consent, will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee will have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to the Agent, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, to pay it in cleared funds immediately on the settlement date, in accordance with the registration and settlement requirements set out below, an amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Placing Shares such Placee has agreed to subscribe for and the Company has agreed to allot.

6. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 19 July 2023 but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the Agent and the Company. The Agent may, in agreement with the Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed.

7. Each prospective Placee's allocation will be agreed between the Agent and the Company and will be confirmed orally or in writing (which can include email) by the Agent (as agent for and on behalf of the Company) following close of the Bookbuild and a trade confirmation will be despatched thereafter. This oral confirmation to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally binding commitment upon that person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of the Agent and the Company to acquire the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Placing Price on the terms and conditions set out in this Appendix 1 and in accordance with the Company's articles of association and each Placee will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement (including Appendix 1) in its entirety. The terms of this Appendix 1 will be deemed incorporated by reference in the trade confirmation. All obligations under the Bookbuild and the Placing will be subject to fulfilment or, where applicable, waiver of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not being terminated on the basis referred to below under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement". By participating in the Placing, each Placee will agree that its rights and obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee after confirmation (oral or otherwise) by the Agent.

8. The Agent may choose to accept bids, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined in agreement with the Company and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis as they may determine. The Agent may also, notwithstanding paragraphs 3 and 4 above, and subject to the prior consent of the Company, (i) allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time; and (ii) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild has closed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company reserves the right (upon consultation with the Agent) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing, in its absolute discretion.

9. Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation pursuant to the Placing is confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be acquired pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the basis explained below under "Registration and settlement".

10. Except as required by law or regulation, no press release or other announcement will be made by the Agent or the Company using the name of any Placee (or its agent), in its capacity as Placee (or agent), other than with such Placee's prior written consent.

11. To the fullest extent permissible by law, none of the Agent, the Company or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers or agents (collectively, "Representatives") shall have any responsibility or liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise). In particular, none of the Agent, the Company or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives shall have any liability (including to the fullest extent permissible by law, any fiduciary duties) in respect of the conduct of the Placing or of such alternative method of effecting the Placing as the Agent and the Company may agree.

Conditions of the Placing

The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms.

The obligations of the Agent under the Placing Agreement in respect of the placing of the Placing Shares are conditional upon, inter alia:

a) a minimum of 47,500,000 Placing Shares being subscribed for by investors pursuant to the Placing;

b) Admission occurring by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2023 (or such later time or date the Agent may agree with the Company, being not later than 4 August 2023);

c) the Company's warranties contained in the Placing Agreement (the "Warranties") being true and accurate and not misleading on and as at the date of the Placing Agreement and at all times up to Admission;

d) the Company complying with its obligations and undertakings under the Placing Agreement so far as the same fall to be performed or satisfied on or prior to Admission;

e) there not having occurred, since the date of the Placing Agreement and at any time prior to Admission, any material adverse change; and

f) no matter having arisen which might reasonably give be expected to give rise to an indemnity claim under the Placing Agreement.

The Agent has discretion to waive compliance with certain of the conditions and/or agree an extension in time for their satisfaction.

If: (a) any of the conditions contained in the Placing Agreement, including those described above, are not fulfilled (or, where permitted, waived or extended in writing by the Agent) or have become incapable of fulfilment on or before the date or time specified for the fulfilment thereof (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Agent may agree); or (b) the Placing Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified below, the Placing will not proceed and the Placees' rights and obligations hereunder in relation to the Placing Shares shall cease and terminate at such time and each Placee agrees that no claim can be made by the Placee in respect thereof. Any such extension or waiver will not affect Placees' commitments as set out in this Announcement.

By participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that neither the Agent nor any of its affiliates nor any of its Representatives shall have any liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision they may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or the date for the satisfaction of any condition to the Placing nor for any decision they may make as to the satisfaction of any condition or in respect of the Placing generally, and by participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that any such decision is within the absolute discretion of the Agent.

Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement

The Agent, for itself in its capacity as agent, is entitled, in its absolute discretion acting in good faith and after consultation (to the extent reasonably practicable) with the Company, at any time before Admission, to terminate the Placing Agreement by giving notice to the Company if, amongst other things, (a) any of the conditions to the placing of the Placing Shares have not been satisfied or (where permitted) waived, (b) any of the Warranties are not or cease to be true and accurate or have become misleading in any material respect; (c) there has been a breach by the Company of any of its obligations or undertakings contained in the Placing Agreement; or (d) since the date of the Placing Agreement, there has been a material adverse change.

Upon such notice being given, such parties to the Placing Agreement shall be released and discharged (except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination) from their respective obligations under or pursuant to the Placing Agreement, subject to certain exceptions.

By participating in the Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by the Agent of any right of termination or other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of the Agent and that the Agent does not need to make any reference to, consult with, or seek consent from, Placees and that none of the Company or the Agent or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives shall have any liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any exercise or failure to exercise any right of termination or other discretion.

Registration and settlement

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares following Admission, unless otherwise agreed, will take place within the CREST system, subject to certain exceptions. The Agent and the Company reserve the right to require settlement for and delivery of the Placing Shares (or a portion thereof) to Placees in certificated form if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction.

Following the close of the Bookbuild, each Placee allocated Placing Shares in the Placing will be sent a trade confirmation stating the total number of Placing Shares to be allocated to it at the Placing Price and settlement instructions. Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions that it has in place with the relevant Bank.

The Company will deliver the Placing Shares (at the applicable times) to a CREST account operated by the Agent as the Company's agent and the Agent will enter its delivery (DEL) instruction into the CREST system. The input to CREST by a Placee of a matching or acceptance instruction will then allow delivery of the relevant Placing Shares to that Placee against payment at the applicable time.

It is expected that settlement of the Placing Shares will be on 24 July 2023 on a T+3 basis on a delivery versus payment basis in accordance with the instructions set out in the trade confirmation. Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of two percentage points above SOFR as determined by the Agent.

Each Placee is deemed to agree that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the Agent (as agent for and on behalf of the Company) may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for the Company's account and benefit, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and may be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes (together with any interest or penalties) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. By communicating a bid for Placing Shares, each Placee confirms on the Agent all such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such transaction and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which the Agent lawfully take on such Placee's behalf.

If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that the trade confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation.

Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any other circumstances in which any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax (and/or any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) is payable in respect of the allocation, allotment, issue or delivery of the Placing Shares (or for the avoidance of doubt if any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in connection with any subsequent transfer of or agreement to transfer Placing Shares), neither the Agent nor the Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof. Placees shall not be entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Placing.

Exchange Rates

For the convenience of the reader, in this Announcement, unless otherwise indicated, translations from pound sterling into U.S. dollars were made at the rate of £1.00 to $1.3055 Such U.S. dollar amounts are not necessarily indicative of the amounts of U.S. dollars that could actually have been purchased upon exchange of pound sterling at the dates indicated or any other date.

This Announcement contains inside information and includes forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.