    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
Argo Blockchain Takes $25 Million Bitcoin-Backed Loan to Fund Expansion

09/10/2021 | 03:15am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Argo Blockchain PLC said Friday that it has taken a $25 million Bitcoin-backed loan from Galaxy Digital LP.

The cryptocurrency miner, which already has an outstanding $20 million loan with Galaxy Digital, said the money will be used to continue to build its West Texas data center and to meet operating cash flow requirements.

"The loan will enable Argo to retain its current Bitcoin holding, whilst further expanding its mining operations," Argo said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 0314ET

Financials
Sales 2021 79,3 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net Debt 2021 65,9 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 523 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 137,00 GBX
Average target price 245,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton COO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Abdulrahman Hamdy Technical Systems Manager
Matthew Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC315.15%724
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.272.51%3 875
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.84.52%3 008