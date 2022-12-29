Argo Blockchain completes USD65 million deal in Texas

Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain technology - Says now has closed its deal with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. On Wednesday, Argo Blockchain said it had entered an agreement for a subsidiary to sell its Helios Facility in Dickens County, Texas to Galaxy Digital for USD65 million. Argo said the subsidiary also will refinance asset-backed loans with a USD35 million loan from Galaxy. The loan will be backed by Argo's fleet of 23,619 Bitmain S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining machines currently operating at the Helios site. The company said Galaxy has agreed to host Argo's mining machines for a two-year period, but they will remain owned by Argo.

Current stock price: 6.45 pence

12-month change: down 93%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

