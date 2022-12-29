Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Argo Blockchain plc
  News
  Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-12-29 am EST
6.767 GBX   +4.10%
03:07aArgo Blockchain Closes Helios Deal with Galaxy
MT
03:00aArgo Blockchain completes USD65 million deal in Texas
AN
02:17aArgo Blockchain Closes Sale of US Facility to Galaxy Digital, Refinance Loans
MT
Argo Blockchain completes USD65 million deal in Texas

12/29/2022 | 03:00am EST
Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain technology - Says now has closed its deal with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. On Wednesday, Argo Blockchain said it had entered an agreement for a subsidiary to sell its Helios Facility in Dickens County, Texas to Galaxy Digital for USD65 million. Argo said the subsidiary also will refinance asset-backed loans with a USD35 million loan from Galaxy. The loan will be backed by Argo's fleet of 23,619 Bitmain S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining machines currently operating at the Helios site. The company said Galaxy has agreed to host Argo's mining machines for a two-year period, but they will remain owned by Argo.

Current stock price: 6.45 pence

12-month change: down 93%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 4.10% 6.7666 Delayed Quote.-93.40%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -2.54% 3.46 Delayed Quote.-84.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 64,1 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net income 2022 -47,0 M -56,5 M -56,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Argo Blockchain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,50 GBX
Average target price 6,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Jasmin Kaur Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-93.40%37
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-84.68%550
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-90.43%367
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-92.96%164
CLEANSPARK, INC.-80.99%130
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-87.07%118