  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Blockchain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:43 2022-10-31 pm EDT
7.772 GBX   -50.18%
04:50pIN BRIEF: Argo Blockchain warns on future as cash raise cancelled
AN
12:15pRoth Capital Downgrades Argo Blockchain to Sell Rating From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $0.25 From $2
MT
11:07aArgo Blockchain's Planned Capital Raise Falls Through; Shares Hit 52-Week Low
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

IN BRIEF: Argo Blockchain warns on future as cash raise cancelled

10/31/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
Argo Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain technology company - Says a GBP24 million fundraising from a strategic investor is no longer likely to go ahead under previously announced terms.

"Argo is continuing to explore other financing opportunities," the company says.

To "further maximise liquidity" company has sold 3,834 new-in-box Bitmain S19J Pro machines, for around GBP4.8 million.

"While Argo is exploring other financing opportunities, there can be no assurance that any definitive agreements will be signed or that any transactions will be consummated. Should Argo be unsuccessful in completing any further financing, Argo would become cash flow negative in the near term and would need to curtail or cease operations," Argo cautions. "The company is endeavouring to complete such financing transactions to provide the company with working capital sufficient for its present requirements, that is for at least the next twelve months from the date of this announcement."

Current stock price: 7.77 pence, down 50% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 94%

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 65,1 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net income 2022 -45,3 M -52,0 M -52,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,60 GBX
Average target price 179,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 053%
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-83.71%86
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.85%1 618
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-68.43%1 178
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-72.39%277
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-91.17%206
CLEANSPARK, INC.-61.55%172