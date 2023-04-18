Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Blockchain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARB   GB00BZ15CS02

ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-04-18 am EDT
12.10 GBX   +0.83%
02:07pIntel ends its bitcoin mining chip series
RE
04/14Compass Point Upgrades Argo Blockchain to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $3
MT
04/04Argo Blockchain appoints new finance chief, effective Wednesday
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intel ends its bitcoin mining chip series

04/18/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it has discontinued production of its bitcoin mining chip series, just a year after its introduction.

A rout in the cryptocurrency market hurt some chip companies including Nvidia Corp, whose high-end graphics chips became popular for crypto mining.

Intel expects to stop taking orders for the series, called Blockscale, by October 20 this year and end shipping by April 20 next year, according to a document on the company's website.

"As we prioritize our investments in IDM 2.0, we have end-of-lifed the Intel Blockscale 1000 Series ASIC while we continue to support our Blockscale customers," a company spokesperson said.

IDM 2.0 refers to Intel's strategy to outsource its chip making to outside customers, while it continues to ramp up its own production of smaller and faster chips.

Intel said it will continue to "monitor market opportunities" in the cryptocurrency space.

Argo Blockchain, Block Inc, Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure were Intel's first customers for the chips.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 0.83% 12.1 Delayed Quote.84.73%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.45% 26963.6 End-of-day quote.73.98%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.89% 29446.8 End-of-day quote.77.24%
BLOCK, INC. -0.12% 64.1301 Delayed Quote.2.15%
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 2.92% 5.25 Delayed Quote.163.59%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.67% 31.945 Delayed Quote.20.66%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.55% 276.9999 Delayed Quote.84.77%
All news about ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
02:07pIntel ends its bitcoin mining chip series
RE
04/14Compass Point Upgrades Argo Blockchain to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $3
MT
04/04Argo Blockchain appoints new finance chief, effective Wednesday
AN
04/04Argo Blockchain Names CFO
MT
04/04Argo Blockchain Names Jim MacCallum CFO
MT
04/04Argo Blockchain Appoints Jim MacCallum as CFO
DJ
04/04Argo Blockchain plc Announces Production Results for the Month of March 2023
CI
04/04Argo Blockchain plc Announces the Appointment of Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Offic..
CI
03/13London listings commenting on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03/07Caspian Sunrise signs charter contract, eyes further
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 51,0 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2022 -55,9 M -69,5 M -69,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,3 M 70,9 M 71,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Argo Blockchain plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,00 GBX
Average target price 6,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seif El-Bakly Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jame M. MacCallum Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Shaw Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Jasmin Kaur Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC84.73%71
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.281.42%2 159
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.250.00%1 915
CLEANSPARK, INC.115.20%342
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION102.72%335
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.163.59%322
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer