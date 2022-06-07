Interviews: The Future Of Crypto Mining | Peter Wall & Scott Melker

‍

Today we are joined by the CEO of Argo, Peter Wall. Peter is deeply involved in crypto asset mining and passionate about smart growth. We dive deep into how Argo is securing the power grid in Texas, plans for their future, mining competition, the energy debate, and mining hot spots. We apologize in advance for the echo we had during the recording.

‍00:00 Sneak peak

‍00:54 Bitcoin miners

‍01:30 Argo's Texas mega facility

‍05:07 3 things you need in the mining business: Power, Rigs, Capital

‍08:08 Debt, Equity, Bitcoin and the path to capital

‍09:20 Mining hot spots

‍12:58 Intel's mining commitment

‍17:08 ESG Narrative

‍20:09 The energy debate: is it nonsensical?

‍22:23 Secure the network Secure the grid.

‍23:45 Competition in the mining space and Peter's trend predictions

‍28:46 Local actions matter

‍31:49 Follow Argo Blockchain

