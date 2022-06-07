Interviews: The Future Of Crypto Mining | Peter Wall & Scott Melker

Today we are joined by the CEO of Argo, Peter Wall. Peter is deeply involved in crypto asset mining and passionate about smart growth. We dive deep into how Argo is securing the power grid in Texas, plans for their future, mining competition, the energy debate, and mining hot spots. We apologize in advance for the echo we had during the recording.
SHOW NOTES
00:00 Sneak peak
00:31 Welcome to The Wolf of All Streets
00:54 Bitcoin miners
01:30 Argo's Texas mega facility
05:07 3 things you need in the mining business: Power, Rigs, Capital
08:08 Debt, Equity, Bitcoin and the path to capital
09:20 Mining hot spots
12:58 Intel's mining commitment
17:08 ESG Narrative
20:09 The energy debate: is it nonsensical?
22:23 Secure the network Secure the grid.
23:45 Competition in the mining space and Peter's trend predictions
28:46 Local actions matter
31:49 Follow Argo Blockchain
