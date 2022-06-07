Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Blockchain plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC

(ARB)
06/07 11:47:57 am EDT
49.77 GBX   -4.29%
05:42pINTERVIEWS : The Future Of Crypto Mining | Peter Wall & Scott Melker
PU
03:26aArgo Blockchain Reports Sequential Decline in May Bitcoin Production; Signs Purchase Deal With ePIC for 6,600 Mining Machines
MT
02:00aArgo Blockchain plc Provides the Operational Update for the May 2022
CI
Interviews: The Future Of Crypto Mining | Peter Wall & Scott Melker

06/07/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Today we are joined by the CEO of Argo, Peter Wall. Peter is deeply involved in crypto asset mining and passionate about smart growth. We dive deep into how Argo is securing the power grid in Texas, plans for their future, mining competition, the energy debate, and mining hot spots. We apologize in advance for the echo we had during the recording.

SHOW NOTES

00:00 Sneak peak
00:31 Welcome to The Wolf of All Streets
00:54 Bitcoin miners
01:30 Argo's Texas mega facility
05:07 3 things you need in the mining business: Power, Rigs, Capital
08:08 Debt, Equity, Bitcoin and the path to capital
09:20 Mining hot spots
12:58 Intel's mining commitment
17:08 ESG Narrative
20:09 The energy debate: is it nonsensical?
22:23 Secure the network Secure the grid.
23:45 Competition in the mining space and Peter's trend predictions
28:46 Local actions matter
31:49 Follow Argo Blockchain

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain plc published this content on 07 June 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2022 97,9 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 231 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Peter Wall Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Appleton Chief Financial Officer
Sebastien Chalus Chief Scientific Officer
Perry Hothi Chief Technology Officer
Seif El-Bakly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-46.83%306
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-72.00%15 690
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-72.82%949
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-76.71%830
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-71.47%809
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-80.87%458