  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALI   AU000000ALI3

ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(ALI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure : Application for quotation of securities - ALI

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 25, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ALI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

262,928

25/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

23604986914

1.3

ASX issuer code

ALI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

25/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

21/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

ALI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

262,928

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.29000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ALI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

167,535,376

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32,9 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2021 18,8 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2021 357 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 411 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,79x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Beddow MD & Non-Independent Director
Andrew B. Hill Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Elizabeth Slattery Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark James Henty Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED2.50%302
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.56%111 973
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%87 156
UBS GROUP AG7.98%64 719
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION-10.93%41 752
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.32%35 842