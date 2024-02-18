Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported negative revenue was AUD 2.29 million compared to revenue of AUD 5.23 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 3.85 million compared to net income of AUD 1.3 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.022 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.008 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.022 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.008 a year ago.