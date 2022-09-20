Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Argo Gold Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ARQ   CA04016J1021

ARGO GOLD INC.

(ARQ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:14 2022-09-19 pm EDT
0.0650 CAD   +30.00%
04:35pArgo Gold Corporate Update
NE
08/26Argo Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25Argo Enters into Strategic Alliance
NE
Argo Gold Corporate Update

09/20/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo Gold") is pleased to announce that Gary Lobb has joined Argo as Vice President of Finance and CFO. Mr. Lobb is a CPA / CA with over 25 years of executive experience primarily with entrepreneurial, growth companies (both public and private). He has a diverse background in the energy industry having held VP Finance / CFO positions in multiple upstream oil & gas and oilfield service companies. He was also the Director of Finance with a US-based private merchant bank making impact investments partnering with Indigenous Nations on a variety of projects. Mr. Lobb earned his CA with Arthur Anderson in 1988.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137868


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,18 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,15 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,29 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Judith C. Baker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. Farrant Chief Financial Officer
George S. Langdon Independent Director
Reinhard Schu Independent Director
Christopher Wardrop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GOLD INC.-38.10%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.22%128 265
RIO TINTO PLC-2.18%91 100
GLENCORE PLC30.50%71 991
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.27%42 285
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.55%39 030