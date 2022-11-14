Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, Nov 2022

C o r p o r a t e P r e s e n t a t i o n - N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2 CSE: ARQ | OTCQB: ARBTF | XFRA / XSTU / XBER: A2ASDS
Oil and Gas Projects
Argo continues to source economically attractive projects in Western Canada
Location of Oil and Gas Projects
3
Nisku Farm In Projects
Mikwan and North Fenn Areas
East of Red Deer, Central Alberta
Map source: Geoscout
4
Nisku Farm In Projects
Mikwan Area
Deal Terms: Argo Gold will drill a vertical well to a depth of approximately 1890 m targeting oil in the Nisku Formation. Argo Gold will earn 100% working interest in the spacing unit for the oil well.
Initial test well will be drilled before the end of Q1 2023.
There are 3 follow up locations that can be drilled related to this opportunity.
North Fenn Area
Deal Terms: Argo Gold will drill a vertical well to a depth of approximately 1650 m targeting oil in the Nisku Formation. Argo Gold will earn 100% working interest in the lands.
Initial Test well will be drilled before the end of Q1 2023 .
There is at least one follow up location associated to this drilling opportunity.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Argo Gold Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:54 UTC.