  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Argo Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARQ   CA04016J1021

ARGO GOLD INC.

(ARQ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:30 2022-11-14 am EST
0.1100 CAD   +4.76%
05:37pArgo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, Nov 2022
PU
11/07Argo to Acquire Interest in the Clearwater Play in Alberta
NE
11/07Argo Gold Inc. (CNSX : ARQ) entered into an agreement to acquire 18,000 contiguous acres in the Clearwater Play around the Nipisi area of Alberta from Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX : TVE) for CAD 0.73 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, Nov 2022

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
ARGO GOLD INC

C o r p o r a t e P r e s e n t a t i o n - N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2 CSE: ARQ | OTCQB: ARBTF | XFRA / XSTU / XBER: A2ASDS

Oil and Gas Projects

Argo continues to source economically attractive projects in Western Canada

Location of Oil and Gas Projects

3

Nisku Farm In Projects

Mikwan and North Fenn Areas

East of Red Deer, Central Alberta

Map source: Geoscout

4

Nisku Farm In Projects

Mikwan Area

Deal Terms: Argo Gold will drill a vertical well to a depth of approximately 1890 m targeting oil in the Nisku Formation. Argo Gold will earn 100% working interest in the spacing unit for the oil well.

Initial test well will be drilled before the end of Q1 2023.

There are 3 follow up locations that can be drilled related to this opportunity.

North Fenn Area

Deal Terms: Argo Gold will drill a vertical well to a depth of approximately 1650 m targeting oil in the Nisku Formation. Argo Gold will earn 100% working interest in the lands.

Initial Test well will be drilled before the end of Q1 2023 .

There is at least one follow up location associated to this drilling opportunity.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Argo Gold Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,18 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net cash 2021 1,15 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,93 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,8%
