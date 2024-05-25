MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying condensed interim financial statements of Argo Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the condensed interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that the (i) condensed interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the condensed interim financial statements and (ii) the condensed interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the condensed interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed) "Judy Baker"

Judy Baker

Chief Executive Officer

and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

May 24, 2024

Notice to Reader

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

