Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Argo Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARQ   CA04016J1021

ARGO GOLD INC.

(ARQ)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  10:30:10 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
12:50pCorrection From Source : Argo Gold Closes First Tranche of Financing
NE
10:23aArgo Gold : Year-End December 31, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
10:23aArgo Gold : Year-End December 31, 2022 MD&A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Argo Gold Closes First Tranche of Financing

05/02/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prior to the private placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 11,200,000 Shares of the Company representing approximately 17.0% on a non-diluted basis. Following the completion of the private placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns and controls 13,200,000 Common Shares of the Company representing approximately 19.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 3,650,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $365,000 (the "Offering"). All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,000,000 Shares for a total consideration of $200,000. Prior to the private placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 11,200,000 Shares of the Company representing approximately 17.0% on a non-diluted basis. Following the completion of the private placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns and controls 13,200,000 Common Shares of the Company representing approximately 19.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The Shares were acquired by Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Argo Gold including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Argo Gold including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of Sprott's early warning report will appear on Argo Gold's profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2).

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTCQB: ARBTF) and (XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS).

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker
jbaker@argogold.ca
(416) 786-7860

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164539


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about ARGO GOLD INC.
12:50pCorrection From Source : Argo Gold Closes First Tranche of Financing
NE
10:23aArgo Gold : Year-End December 31, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
10:23aArgo Gold : Year-End December 31, 2022 MD&A
PU
04/28Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, April 28 2023
PU
04/18Argo's Talbot Lake Gold Project Permitted for Drilling
NE
04/18Argo Gold : Talbot Lake Gold Project Permitted for Drilling
PU
04/13Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, April 12 2023
PU
04/10Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, April 10 2023
PU
04/07Argo Gold : PowerPoint Presentation, April 6 2023
PU
03/30Argo Gold Inc.'s Lindbergh Oil Well on Production
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,18 M -1,61 M -1,61 M
Net cash 2021 1,15 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,60 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart ARGO GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Argo Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Judith C. Baker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. Farrant Chief Financial Officer
George S. Langdon Independent Director
Reinhard Schu Independent Director
Christopher Wardrop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARGO GOLD INC.-9.09%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.18%148 492
RIO TINTO PLC-12.92%106 466
GLENCORE PLC-15.10%73 251
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.96%45 301
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.79%38 356
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer