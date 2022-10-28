Advanced search
    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
ARGO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

10/28/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARGO).

Class Period: February 13, 2018August 9, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Argo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (2) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; (3) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argo-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301662091.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


