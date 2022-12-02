Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARGO   BMG0464B1072

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ARGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-12-02 pm EST
27.47 USD   +1.95%
01:01pARGO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
11/29Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Sends a Letter Shareholders
CI
11/29Argo Group Mails Letter to Shareholders Setting the Record Straight on Capital Returns' Many Naïve and False Claims
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARGO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/02/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARGO).

Class Period: February 13, 2018August 9, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (2) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; (3) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argo-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-argo-group-international-holdings-ltd-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301692225.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
01:01pARGO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Securit..
PR
11/29Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Sends a Letter Shareholders
CI
11/29Argo Group Mails Letter to Shareholders Setting the Record Straight on Capital Returns'..
BU
11/29ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. : Ex-divide..
FA
11/21Capital Returns Reacts to Argo Group's Insincere Investor Presentation
PR
11/21Capital Returns Management LLC Issues Response to Argo Group International Holdings Ltd..
CI
11/18Argo Group Says Strategic Overview Process Best Supervised by Current Board
MT
11/18Argo Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Transformation into a Leading U.S. Specia..
BU
11/18Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Issues an Investor Presentation to Shareholders
CI
11/17Capital Returns Solicits Proxies from the Shareholders
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations