  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST - Argo Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Argo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022
PR
11/16 - Argo Group Provides Update on Ongoing Strategic Review Process
CI
11/16 - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd Sends a Letter to Shareholders
CI
ARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Argo Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/argo-group-loss-submission-form/?id=33821&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo common stock between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo's reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (ii) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (iii) these policies were underwritten outside of the Company's "core" business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that the Company no longer would service moving forward.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: 
JAKUBOWITZ LAW 
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (212) 867-4490 
F: (212) 537-5887 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argo-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-argo-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-20-2022-301682341.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


