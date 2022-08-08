Argo Group Announces Appointment of J. Daniel Plants to Board of Directors

Mr. Plants will join Strategic Review and Human Resources Committees

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the Company”) today announced the August 4, 2022 appointment of J. Daniel Plants as an independent member of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Plants is a seasoned investor, financial executive and senior advisor with three decades of experience helping companies successfully navigate change and unlock shareholder value. He currently serves as Chief Investment Officer of Voce Capital Management LLC, which he founded in 2011 after working at several leading financial institutions, including in executive positions in the mergers and acquisitions groups at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and JPMorgan Chase, and in the securities law practice at Sullivan & Cromwell. Mr. Plants currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) and was until earlier this year a director at Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), where he chaired the Strategic Review Committee.

“At Argo, our board regularly reviews its composition to ensure we are best positioned to effectively oversee the execution of our strategy while navigating a dynamic market,” said Thomas A. Bradley, Argo executive chairman and chief executive officer. “As a result, we are pleased to welcome Dan to the Board during this pivotal time in Argo’s history. Voce Capital is Argo’s largest shareholder and Dan brings a valuable investor perspective and a unique understanding of our business. We are pleased to be continuing our long-standing collaboration and look forward to working more closely with Dan in this new capacity as we continue to position Argo for success and shareholder value creation.”

“We have appreciated our constructive dialogue with Argo over the past few years, and I’m delighted to formalize the working relationship by joining the Board at this time,” said Mr. Plants. “We continue to believe Argo is deeply undervalued and fully support the Strategic Review process that is currently underway. I am confident that the Board will carefully consider all viable options during this comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives. I look forward to working with my fellow directors to achieve an outcome that maximizes value for all Argo shareholders.”

With the addition of Mr. Plants, Argo’s Board will comprise nine directors, eight of whom are independent, and six of whom have been appointed in the last three years. In connection with Mr. Plants’ appointment to the Board, he will also be appointed to serve on the Board’s Strategic Review Committee and Human Resources Committee.

